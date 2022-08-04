Nashville hero returns home following World World II death

A Nashville hero returned home today from overseas so he can be laid to rest in peace.

The body of United States Marine Corps Corporal William Ragsdale landed on friendly soil at BNA Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Ragsdale was killed in action 78 years ago during fighting in the Pacific Ocean Island of Saipan during World War II.

The family of Cpl. Ragsdale was there on the tarmac when his plane landed Thursday.

Cpl. Ragsdale will be laid to rest this weekend in Nashville.