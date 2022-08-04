ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5w2W_0h57IPud00

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile.

The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that announced a robbery. The suspect said he was armed with a bomb and showed victims a black cylinder-shaped device that appeared to be a bomb, police say.

The victims gave the suspect money. The suspect then left and was last seen walking west on 7 Mile from Telegraph.

DPD searching for bank robbery suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
INKSTER, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded

Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Detroit Police#Dpd
Detroit News

Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting

Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Nervous robber leaves attempt in Livonia, decides to rob Dearborn Heights bank instead

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after one attempt and one successful bank robbery. Police said handed a note saying he wanted $5,000 to a teller at a Citzens Bank on Plymouth near Merriman in Livonia on Thursday. However, the teller thought he was a customer, not a robber. There was some back and forth that made him nervous, so he left.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday

Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy