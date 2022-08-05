ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Warner Bros. Discovery Down 15% After Earnings Debut As Wall Street Sees “Post-Merger Growing Pains” – Update

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsuNL_0h57INOP00

Click here to read the full article.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery continued to fall Friday, down more than 15%, after its first combined financials report featured a big net loss, disappointing revenue, high debt and a slower outlook for streaming amid anticipate post-merger growing pains.

Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo, downgraded the stock (from ‘equal weight’ to ‘overweight’) and cut his price target. The collection of assets is great but outlook and guidance “indicate a company going through a lot of post-merger growing pains.”

The numbers, which were released after market close yesterday, were followed by a long, meaty call with CEO David Zaslav, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and global streaming head JB Perrette. Presentations, slides and Q&A were a start to understanding the new company but highlighted the complex task ahead. Basically, WarnerMedia’s fundamental trends were weaker than management had expected.

Analysts have been pondering what the new entity would look like for over a year since the deal was announced. On Thursday, they finally got the “long-awaited quarterly pro forma financials to align models and establish a common financial blueprint that captures all the moving pieces and adjustments,” said Robert Fishman of MoffettNathanson. It will take a beat to process. Meanwhile, he said, “We expect the elevated debt load, macro headwinds and growing secular pressure from faster cord-cutting, along with…uncertainty around key strategic questions, to be an overhand for the shares.”

PREVIOUSLY: Zaslav’s team is in the midst of a major restructuring and rethinking of the economic models around streaming, theatrical distribution and costs. It plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery and may introduce a free ad-supporting service after.

Streaming losses ($518 million actual, $560 million combined pro forma) are expected to peak this year and the business to post $1 billion in positive EBIDTA by 2025, when the combined company expects to have 40 million more subscribers, meaning about 130 million.

Gross debt was $53 billion, hefty but mostly long term, said Wiedenfels. The company  is looking cut at least $3 billion in costs, and to spend carefully, a process underway. It axed Batgirl, and Demimonde from J.J. Abrams and is said to be on the verge of major layoffs starting this month. Execs didn’t mention looming job cuts, and Wall Street analysts didn’t ask about them.

The CFO called 2022 a transition year and started off his remarks noting that a more difficult economic backdrop and a full look at the combined numbers had required the team to adjust forecasts for this year and next.

Read the earnings report here.

PREVIOUSLY: Newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery posted $9.8 billion in revenue at its landmark first earnings report since Warner Media and Discovery formally tied the knot. It would have been $10.8 billion if the company had been merged for the full three months. (They closed their deal April 8.) That was 3% down from the year earlier and lower than $11.8 billion that was Wall Street’s consensus.

Net loss of $3.4 billion (or $2.2 billion pro forma) included $2 billion of amortization of intangibles, $1 billion of restructuring and other charges, and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses.

The deal marks a major shift in the media landscape with the combined company publicly starting to take shape today. CEO David, Zaslav, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, and global streaming chief JB Perrette will present the business and strategic contours and take questions from Wall Street on a webcast beginning at 4:30 ET that could run for several hours with details or thinking on bringing together HBO Max and Discovery+; on film (including why WBD just shelved Batgirl in the final stages of post-production); on impending layoffs to eliminate redundancies amid $3 in planned cost savings; on IP, news and sports. It’s a lot of ground. In a running start, WBD earlier today announced a new CNN Originals streaming hub on Discovery+, and Magnolia Network moving to HBO Max.

Here are some financial highlights:

-Q2 total reported revenues were $9.8 billion. Pro forma combined revenues decreased 1% excluding foreign exchange) compared to the prior year quarter.

-Net loss of $3.4 billion includes $2 billion of amortization of intangibles, $1 billion of restructuring and other charges, and $983 million of transaction and integration expenses.

-Adjusted EBITDA was $1.664 billion.

-Cash provided by operating activities increased to $1 billion and reported free cash flow increased to $789 million.

-Ended Q2 with $3.9 billion of cash on hand, and gross debt of $53 billion.

-Ended Q2 with 92.1 million global DTC subscribers, an increase of 1.7 million versus 90.4 million subscribers at the end of Q1, as adjusted for the company’s new DTC subscriber definition. The new definition resulted in the exclusion of 10 million legacy Discovery non-core subscribers and unactivated AT&T mobility subscribers from the Q1 subscriber count.

“We’ve had a busy, productive four months since launching Warner Bros. Discovery, and have more conviction than ever in the massive opportunity ahead,” said CEO David Zaslav.

“We have the most powerful creative engine and bouquet of owned content in the world, as highlighted by our industry leading 193 Emmy nominations, and we intend to maximize the value of that content through a broad distribution model that includes theatrical, streaming, linear cable, free-to-air, gaming, consumer products and experiences, and more, everywhere in the world. We’re confident we’re on the right path to meet our strategic goals and really excel, both creatively and financially, and couldn’t be more excited about the future of our company.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Kevin Feige
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Warner Media#Wall Street#Growing Pains#New Cnn#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Wells Fargo#Cfo#Warnermedia#Moffettnathanson
Deadline

FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago As It Executes Search Warrant, Donald Trump Says

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Mar-A-Lago as it executed a search warrant on the property on Monday, Donald Trump said. It is unclear exactly why the FBI obtained the search warrant, but The New York Times reported that it was related to an investigation of boxes of classified material that were brought to Mar-A-Lago after Trump’s presidency ended, rather than turned over the National Archives. The raid also comes as the Justice Department has been investigating Trump’s conduct related to January 6th, The Washington Post reported last month. The news of the search warrant on a former president,...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
Deadline

Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group The Seekers, died August 5 of lung-disease complications at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the chemistry of the group’s voices saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the United States. They sold more than 50 million records...
MUSIC
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
Deadline

Anne Heche In Stable Condition As Her Family Asks For Prayers After Fiery Car Crash – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY 3:50 PM:  Anne Heche’s publicist has released a statement a day after the actress was rushed to the hospital when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” PREVIOUS FRIDAY 4:30 PM: Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday

Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
STOCKS
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
Deadline

Pete Rose Dismisses Statutory Rape Questions In Return To Philadelphia

Click here to read the full article. Pete Rose declined to answer two reporters’ questions today about his relationship with an alleged underage girl in his first return to Philadelphia since August 1989. Rose was present as the team celebrated the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team and other former players. The incidents in question first surfaced in 2017. A woman who has remained unidentified said Rose, then a member of the Cincinnati Reds, initiated a relationship with her in 1973, when she was age 14 and 15. They later allegedly had sexual encounters in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

John Oliver Slams New “Business Daddy” Warner Bros. Discovery: “I Get The Sense You’re Burning Down My Network For The Insurance Money”

Click here to read the full article. John Oliver took his first major swipe at his new “business daddy” Warner Bros. Discovery. The host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight reveled in the cancellation of DC film Batgirl during a segment on Monkeypox. While discussing how the U.S. government allowed Monkeypox vaccines to expire rather than help other countries in need, he likened it to the move this week by David Zaslav and co. to cancel the Leslie Grace-fronted feature. “We let the vaccine sit unused on a shelf in our reserves, like an expired Chobani or a $90 million movie on HBO Max,”...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy