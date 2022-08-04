ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted in death of TPD officer Fariello

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Tyrone Cleveland was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on six charges, including the death of Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello .

Cleveland's charges, as outlined in the indictment, are the first degree murder of Fariello, three counts of attempted first degree murder against his family members, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding causing death.

The indictment states that Cleveland "did unlawfully kill a human being, Tallahassee Police Officer Christopher Fariello...by ramming Fariello's patrol car with a motor vehicle..."

Original reports from the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff's Office state that Cleveland entered the home he lives in just after midnight June 8 and shot three family members.

While fleeing the scene, he turned into oncoming traffic and collided with Fariello's vehicle, reports stated.

Who was Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello

Cleveland's first appeared in court June 9 and has been held in Leon County Jail without bond.

