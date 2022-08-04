Dunkin’ awards academic scholarship to Karleigh Patton, rising junior at Kutztown University

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO