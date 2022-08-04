Dunkin’ awards academic scholarship to Karleigh Patton, rising junior at Kutztown University

Read on berksweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Penn State Berks celebrates first grad with Certificate in Spanish for Healthcare
When Miranda Hillyard enrolled as a student at Penn State Berks, she wanted to diversify her skill set, and the Certificate in Spanish for Healthcare seemed like the perfect solution. She graduated in the spring of 2022 with a baccalaureate degree in sociology, a minor in Spanish, and a specialized certificate that gives her an added advantage in the job market.
Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes
With the support of Customers Bank, the Alvernia University Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagementdistributed 59 bicycles and helmets to students in the center’s Reading Youth Initiative Summer School program as a reward for their dedication to summer literacy and education programming. “Through their summer literacy work, students...
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philly drag queen, activist bridges communities through comedy
Drag queen Brittany Lynn is bringing drag mainstream, and erasing stigma around it one show at a time. She also helms Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time program, which sees her reading to children at area schools and libraries.
Berks History Center’s Road Ramble returns to celebrate George M. Meiser, IX
Berks History Center will host its Fall 2022 Road Ramble on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Road Ramble is a self-guided driving tour that allows the BHC to return to its past when Mystery Road Rambles were held in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Foundation for the Reading Public Museum and Reading School District forge collaborative relationship
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum has announced progress on securing the future of The Museum by forging a collaborative relationship with the Reading School District for the benefit of students and the entire community. The announcement was made by the museum Thursday in a press release. In accordance...
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront. The Alliance is a consortium of private sector corporations...
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
VOiCEup Berks awarded $25K from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour.
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Highway Work Zone: Slowdowns in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Delaware Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Sunday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane...
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
8 injured when tree falls on group of people in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
Eight people were injured Sunday afternoon when a large tree fell on a group having a class reunion party in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, then another tree fell hours later.
Berks Community Health Center welcomes Lydia Anderson as new Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0