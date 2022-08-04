Woman injured after shooting inside DC library

Read on www.fox5dc.com
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
31 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire
WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
WTOP
Police arrest 4 minors in Oxon Hill Road carjacking, DC Circulator crash
D.C. Police said that four juveniles would be charged in connection with a carjacking that led to a collision with a Circulator bus. Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police reportedly identified a stolen sedan around the shopping center on Oxon Hill Road...
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released
UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C. Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and […]
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Teen trapped in house fire taken to hospital in critical condition
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire in Southeast DC left one teen in critical condition. According to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter, the fire happened in the 700 block of Mississippi Ave, Southeast, around noon Sunday. Two adults and one teen have been displaced by the fire. The fire surrounded three sides of […]
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
WJLA
Fire breaks out on second floor of SE DC apartment building Saturday night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fire broke out Saturday night on the second floor of a Southeast D.C. apartment building. The blaze took place in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SE at a two-story apartment building. D.C. Fire crews got the flames under control shortly upon arrival and it was quickly extinguished.
fox5dc.com
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
fox5dc.com
Light fixture shattering causes gun scare at Tysons Corner Mall, police say
TYSONS, Va. - Police say a broken light fixture shattering caused a scare at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Virginia Sunday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, officers received a call at 2:49 p.m. Sunday reporting gunshots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. After arriving...
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Man with BB gun causes scare at Gaithersburg Target
Police in Montgomery County arrested a man with a BB gun at the Target store in Gaithersburg after receiving reports that a person was spotted inside the store with a gun Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
D.C. Stabbing Leaves One Man Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left...
