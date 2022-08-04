ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera Was Paul Walker’s Dream Car. Now It’s Up for Grabs.

By Basem Wasef
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRAzM_0h57Hf3A00

Back during the salad days of the Fast and Furious franchise , the classic Porsche market was already venerating the legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7 .

Produced for only one year, the so-called ducktail 911 earned its rightful place in history through its pared down adherence to racing homologation rules and more powerful version of Porsche’s notorious flat-6 powerplant. The rigorously streamlined 911 drew the admiration of enthusiasts from the get-go, achieving its initial estimate of 500 sales so quickly that production was later tripled, with 1,580 units of the aggressively tuned two-seater eventually rolling off the line.

Among those smitten by the RS’s specialness was late actor, racer and all-around car enthusiast Paul Walker , who purchased a 1973 example on the internet in 2011. Walker enthused about the car on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, claiming that he bought the two-seater sight unseen, because it was from, “the golden era of Porsche, [and was built] the year I was born.” Walker’s collection would later encompass an eclectic, but thematically cohesive selection of cars that included numerous BMW E36 Lightweights, a Nissan R32 Skyline race car and a ’64 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon.

RS values have skyrocketed in the years since. Hagerty estimates that a “Concours” condition RS was worth around $335,000 when Walker bought his, but puts that number at closer to $900,000 today. Walker’s light yellow RS will likely punch through to an even higher stratosphere when it crosses the Mecum auction block in Monterey in a few weeks.

Before Walker’s untimely death in a car accident in 2013, he undoubtedly enjoyed RS chassis No. 9113600901 for its lightweight construction and decidedly analog-era mechanical honesty. In its day, it was the first car tested by a German trade magazine to achieve 0 to 62 mph in under six seconds, according to Porsche .

This particular numbers-matching RS has 58,268 miles on the clock and a rebuilt drivetrain, brakes and suspension, as well as a reupholstered interior. It appears to be a clean and diligently cared-for example that would do well at any event. Add in the Paul Walker effect, and the right bidders might hit the nitro boost and land well beyond Mecum’s $1 million to $1.25 million estimate.

