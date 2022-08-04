Read on www.weau.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On August 9th, voters across Wisconsin will take to polling locations to cast ballots, and in the days leading up to the election, clerks and volunteers across the state prepare to collect votes. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election.
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
WEAU-TV 13
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who are running to be secretary of state in Wisconsin and Minnesota in primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump’s false claims about the last presidential election and they’ve suggested they want more authority over how elections are run, especially in Democratic-leaning counties.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: All eyes on Wisconsin's primary election Tuesday
MILWAUKEE — Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, says Wisconsin will be pivotal in 2022 and 2024 and downplayed the split between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after announcing Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. "This is what happens," McDaniel said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to watch in Minnesota, Wisconsin primaries
MINNEAPOLIS — The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. In Minnesota,...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: What you need to know ahead of the Wisconsin primary
In Wisconsin, there aren’t major contested primaries for both parties — after several main U.S. Senate candidates dropped out to pave the way for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. So, that primary might not draw the Democratic turnout that Republicans could have in the neck-and-neck primary for Wisconsin governor.
WISN
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISN
Gerron Jordan's first Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Gerron Jordan WISN 12 News morning anchor joined us in November 2021. This was his first Wisconsin State Fair and we made sure he tried the state's fair favorites!. Cheese curds, cream puffs, and even the giant slide. Viewers sent in their suggestions and this...
Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.
spectrumnews1.com
Running the numbers on the 2024 RNC in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of both the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention, various event planners and organizers have talked about a potential economic impact to the region of $200 million. "We know the $200 million number is a wild exaggeration," Dr. Victor Matheson, an...
WDIO-TV
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3. "Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpr.org
Meatpacking industry limits Wisconsin farmers' income, advocate says
Wisconsin Farmers Union leader urges stabilizing markets to reduce bankruptcies. Wisconsin’s family farms need more competition from buyers to halt further bankruptcies, according to one leader of the state’s farming community. Rick Adamski became director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union this month after resigning as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
WEAU-TV 13
38th Highground Heroes ride
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The 38th Highground Heroes Ride finished its last day of biking, with five different routes of around 150 miles each. The event raises money for the Highground Veteran’s Memorial Park and its efforts to support veterans. Jerry Simon from New Richmond has been pedaling in the Highground Heroes Ride for 37 years.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
Comments / 2