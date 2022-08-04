6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Community Connections provided the items as part of its second-ever back-to-school giveaway. Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa. There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated:...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO