6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.kcrg.com
Related
KCRG.com
Willie Ray on the way to help Kentucky flood victims
There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
KCRG.com
'Fill the Bus' donation event gathers school supplies for eastern Iowa kids
Community Connections provided the items as part of its second-ever back-to-school giveaway. Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa. There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Storms increase, flash flooding possible north
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms become likely tonight, especially in our northern zones, as a cold front sags into the region and interacts with hot and humid air in place. Ahead of any storm activity, very high temperatures and dew points combine to produce heat index readings...
KCRG.com
More heavy rainfall possible, flash flooding a risk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are a good bet again tonight, with heavy rain a threat. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area until Monday morning. Get the latest weather alerts here. Showers and storms will move into eastern Iowa from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Caring for your pets could get more expensive. That’s because Iowa is one of more than 40-states experiencing a veterinarian shortage. Doctor Michelle Heyer with Animal Care Clinic West in Central Iowa says the path to becoming a veterinarian is complex, and isn’t for everyone.
KCRG.com
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 14 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
KCRG.com
Planned Parenthood, ACLU dismiss litigation on 24-hour waiting period law
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they were dismissing litigation on the ‘24-hour waiting period’ law that delays patients from getting an abortion in Iowa. “Let me be clear,” said Planned Parenthood North Central States Iowa Public Affairs Director Mazie Stilwell....
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRG.com
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa
A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
KCRG.com
Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats are poised to boot Iowa from its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024. It’s part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first. The...
Comments / 0