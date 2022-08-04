Oregon senators secure $75K for Coquille River conservation

Read on nbc16.com
Dan Martin
3d ago
I'm with you Mike, when are we all going to be one people under the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA? And while we are at it congressmen, how about the funds that were removed to help out the fisheries on the North, South and Main Umpqua River systems...Oh they went to the Northwest Oregon River system. It's a Bloody crime how these politicians get what they want for their voter base!!
Reply
2
Related
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon
Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
AOL Corp
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
Bear Attacks Jogger on Washington Trail Causing Multiple Injuries
Officials said the victim "did everything right" and that they are thankful he's recovering from the encounter.
Idaho fire claims two – is out of control
The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Federal report says removing Snake River dams ‘essential’ to helping threatened salmon
A new draft report released by President Joe Biden’s administration last week found that breaching lower Snake River dams is “essential” to helping protect and recover threatened salmon populations. The 20-page report is called “Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead,” and it was released July 12...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midwest truckers group warns of catastrophe if California environmental and labor regulations spread
(The Center Square) – Illinois truckers are worried California trucking regulations could home to roost in the Land of Lincoln. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) alongside the Union of Concerned Scientists commissioned a report supporting a move to no- and low-emission trucks and buses in Illinois. "Freight is...
6 members of white supremacist group expected in Idaho court
Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month will be in court on Monday afternoon, facing misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
AOL Corp
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Comments / 5