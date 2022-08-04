7 correction officers injured in New York prison riot

Read on fox56.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Fugitive from fatal DWI captured after being on the run
An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
NYPD commissioner calls on Albany to fix bail laws amid spike in murders
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says the citywide murder rate jumped dramatically in July. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is once again pleading for bail reform and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is demanding that lawmakers come back to Albany immediately, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported Friday. With murder scenes - like a McDonald's in Brooklyn where an employee died in a dispute over cold French fries - popping up all over the city, the NYPD disclosed that the hot days of summer last month saw an increase in murders and all kinds of other crimes:Murder was up more than 34 percent...
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
WNYT
Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
wutv29.com
Citing increase in violence, Albany Co. DA calling for change on charging teen suspects
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County DA David Soares is calling for a special session to change the 2017 passage of a law that moves some juvenile offenders out of the scope of the adult criminal justice system. MOBILE APP CAN WATCH HERE:. Passed into law in 2017, it...
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Federal Action Taken Over Fentanyl Trafficking In Upstate County
A growing crisis of opioids and fentanyl in Upstate New York has led to one Capital Region county being named a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. New York State Department of Health reported a 37% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, with even more fatalities in 2021.
theupstater.com
Ravena attorney wins record-setting verdict
RAVENA — Ravena attorney Carlo de Oliveira won one of the largest verdicts awarded by a jury in Otsego County. Working on behalf of the family of a teenager who was raped in 2016, de Oliveira obtained a record $2.75 million in damages. The young woman, whose name has...
Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
5 things to know this Monday, August 8
Today's five things to know include a bizarre arrest out of Stillwater, a fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run, and the latest on gas prices in Albany.
iheart.com
Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large
A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
WNYT
Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
