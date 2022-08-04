ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

7 correction officers injured in New York prison riot

By WRGB Staff
WOLF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox56.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coxsackie, NY
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Coxsackie, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Greene County, NY
CBS New York

NYPD commissioner calls on Albany to fix bail laws amid spike in murders

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says the citywide murder rate jumped dramatically in July. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is once again pleading for bail reform and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is demanding that lawmakers come back to Albany immediately, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported Friday. With murder scenes - like a McDonald's in Brooklyn where an employee died in a dispute over cold French fries - popping up all over the city, the NYPD disclosed that the hot days of summer last month saw an increase in murders and all kinds of other crimes:Murder was up more than 34 percent...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Prison Riot#Albany Medical Center#Nyscopba
WNYT

Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
WNYT

Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theupstater.com

Ravena attorney wins record-setting verdict

RAVENA — Ravena attorney Carlo de Oliveira won one of the largest verdicts awarded by a jury in Otsego County. Working on behalf of the family of a teenager who was raped in 2016, de Oliveira obtained a record $2.75 million in damages. The young woman, whose name has...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
iheart.com

Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large

A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
WNYT

Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out

The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy