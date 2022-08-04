Princess Diana's Best Fashion Moments of All Time

Read on people.com
People
Tyler Perry Sends Birthday Love to 'Princess Meghan' Markle: 'I've Watched You Endure Things'
Tyler Perry is celebrating Meghan Markle's birthday with a special message. On Friday, one day after the Duchess of Sussex turned 41, Perry shared a tribute on his Instagram page. "I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that...
Kate Middleton Tops Best Dressed List — See Her Standout Looks of the Year (So Far)
Polka dots have been a go-to style for Kate Middleton in recent months, including her appearance at Royal Ascot in June. The white and brown dress by Alessandra Rich paired with a hat featuring floral details by Sally-Ann Provan was reminiscent of Princess Diana's take on the classic pattern back in 1986 for a different horse racing event: the Epsom Derby.
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Kim Kardashian Poses in Kanye West's Futuristic New Yeezy Sunglasses with Chicago and North
Kim Kardashian is showing support for Kanye West's latest fashions. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared photos of a photoshoot she had with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, wearing West's Yeezy SHDZ YR 3022. Kim wore a black bodysuit with the large silver shades while Chicago posed alongside...
Blackpink Unveils ‘Born Pink’ Tour Dates
Click here to read the full article. Blackpink will be hitting the road — and catching flights — for their upcoming “Born Pink” world tour slated to begin on Oct. 15 up until June 21, 2023. So far, the tour has announced stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, however additional dates will be announced. The circuit will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16, then the group will make their way to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. The full initial dates are listed below. BLACKPINK...
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new EP. The K-pop stars released an opening trailer for its forthcoming EP, Between 1&2, on Monday. In the teaser, Twice play secret agents and are seen using various technological gadgets. Between 1&2 features seven tracks: "Talk That...
Queen Elizabeth Skips Traditional Welcome Event at Her Scottish Castle for 'Reasons of Comfort'
Queen Elizabeth is skipping an annual event that traditionally marks the beginning of her summer vacation in Scotland. The Queen, 96, will be welcomed to Balmoral Castle privately rather than in her usual fashion this year. Traditionally, she is seen arriving at the Highlands estate in a short ceremony, captured by photographers, with soldiers from a Scottish regiment as military pipers and well-wishers gather at the gates of her estate.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Early Morning Stroll Through N.Y.C. 3 Months After Welcoming Baby
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying the city that never sleeps!. The couple stepped out for an early morning stroll in New York City over the weekend, in a rare public appearance since becoming first-time parents in May. The artists were seen walking through a park around 4 a.m. on...
People
King Harald of Norway, 85, Hospitalized with Infection Just Days After Taking Part in Sailing Race
King Harald of Norway is in stable condition as he remains hospitalized for treatment of an infection. The monarch, 85, was admitted to Rikshospitalet on Thursday. The palace said in a statement, "His Majesty the King was today admitted to the National Hospital for investigation of fever. The condition is stable."
