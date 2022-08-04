Kim Kardashian Shows 'Best Friends' Chicago, Dream and True Bonding on Cousin Boat Ride

Read on people.com
Kim Kardashian Poses in Kanye West's Futuristic New Yeezy Sunglasses with Chicago and North
Kim Kardashian is showing support for Kanye West's latest fashions. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared photos of a photoshoot she had with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, wearing West's Yeezy SHDZ YR 3022. Kim wore a black bodysuit with the large silver shades while Chicago posed alongside...
People
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating three years of romance!. In honor of their third anniversary as a couple on Friday, the pair penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion. "Hard to...
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
People
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Second Baby via Surrogate
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's newest little one has arrived, PEOPLE confirms. A rep for the Good American co-founder, 38, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian and the NBA player, 31, –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby together via surrogate. The newest addition...
NBA・
People
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and...
Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing
Rosie O'Donnell doesn't agree with her daughter's claims of not having a "normal" upbringing. On Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers earlier this week that while she is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season
As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'View' Return Reminded Rosie O'Donnell 'Why I Don't Want to Watch' Anymore
Rosie O'Donnell won't be tuning into The View again anytime soon. In a TikTok video posted Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared her thoughts on Elisabeth Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the morning talk show earlier this week. "Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have 'Incredible Experience' with LA County Sheriff's Department
Christina Hall just went on a special excursion. On Wednesday, her husband Josh Hall, who was a police officer for 16 years, introduced Christina to his former crew as they posed in front of an official LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter. The Christina on the Coast star shared Instagram photos...
People
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!
Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!. The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins. "Ok but how does our daughter...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
People
'Southern Charm' : Kathryn Dennis Admits 'Something's Off' After Rekindling with Ex Chleb Ravenell
Kathryn Dennis is having doubts about her relationship — again. The Southern Charm star, 30, admitted on Thursday's episode that "in my gut," something feels off in her relationship with Chleb Ravenell after the two rekindled their romance last week on the Bravo reality show. "I mean, we're trying....
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell seemingly understands where her daughter Vivienne is coming from. In a follow-up TikTok video, the L Word: Generation Q actress, 60, clarified some of the humor she used in her previous TikTok video, in which she responded to daughter Vivienne's claims of not having a "normal" childhood. "I...
Usher Shares Adorable Photos Hanging Out with Baby Boy Sire, 10 Months: 'Blessings'
Usher is spending quality time with his little boy. On Thursday, the "Love in this Club" artist, 43, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of him hanging out with his 10-month-old son Sire Castrello. Usher looks up lovingly at his son as he smiles and stands up on...
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Moriah Plath and Siblings Say They've 'Decided to Not Be Divided Anymore'
The Plath family is coming back together. Kinda. On Friday, Welcome to Plathville stars Moriah, Micah, Lydia and Isaac shared a lengthy statement via Instagram on behalf of their famous family to address the show's fourth season, which ended on Tuesday, and turmoil that the group has dealt with. "We...
People
Anne Heche's Exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane Send 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche is surrounded by love and support after her harrowing car accident. The Emmy winner, 53, crashed her car into a house Friday in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, an accident that sent her to the hospital. She suffered burns from the incident and is currently intubated, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday. A rep for the star told PEOPLE she is in "stable condition."
