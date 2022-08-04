Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant

Read on www.kmbc.com
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility, homicide cited as cause
An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility was reported dead on Sunday, Aug. 7. The facility reports the “apparent cause” of Fred Patterson III’s death was homicide.
Independence police announce selection of new police chief
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence, Missouri, announced the appointment of a new police chief Monday. And, it's a face that is familiar to many. Interim Chief Adam Dustman has been selected as the next chief of police for the Independence Police Department, according to a release issued Monday.
Parents search for justice for their son after charges dropped in Mission homicide
MISSION, Kan. — A metro mom is voicing her frustrations after prosecutors dismissed charges against a 19-year-old for her teenage son’s killing. Now she wonders if she will ever get justice. Sixteen-year old Jamal Pratt was killed back in April, at an apartment complex in Mission. “He was so much fun, he had the best […]
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
KCPD involved in fatal shooting at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
Kansas City police locate vehicle connected to pedestrian hit-and-run incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department say they have successfully gotten in contact with the owner of a truck involved in a hit-and-run investigation. Police believe are looking for the vehicle after a pedestrian was struck at 11539 Hickman Mills Dr. on July 30, 2022.
Kansas City shooting on 8th Street now considered a homicide after victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a shooting that occurred on Aug. 4 is now considered a homicide after the victim reportedly died from his injuries. Neither the victim nor any potential suspect has been identified in the 8th street shooting. At 11:14 p.m. last Thursday officers...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
KCPD investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside a vehicle in the parking...
WIBW
Use of search warrant in Unified Government investigation is bold and rare
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Missouri attorney who served as a federal prosecutor and judge says the search warrant served in the Unified Government is likely connected to a criminal investigation. The KBI sent out a news release Wednesday, saying only that they executed a search warrant and explaining...
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating homicide at E. 35th and Garfield Ave.
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide at E. 35th and Garfield Avenue. Officers were called to a shooting just after noon Sunday. They found a man who had been shot on the front porch of a home. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after person found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield. Police responded to the area just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Man charged in death of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend outside a nursing home in Raytown. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Andre M. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 5 death of his former girlfriend, Latoya Brown. Court...
KCTV 5
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government following ‘allegations’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government today, according to a press release from the KBI. They said the search warrant executed Aug. 3 “relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.”
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide on E. 49th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Police confirm the 96th homicide of the year happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday. No information about the cause or the victim has been provided at this time. This is...
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
Parkwood Pool hosts first 'Sheriff's Day at the Pool' in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Community members swam and ate for free at the Parkwood Pool on Saturday as part of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Day at the Pool. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City Kansas Police Department, and Wyandotte County Parks and Rec all partnered together to host the event.
