Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief
Two victims reported damage to their vehicle during the overnight hours at a south Abilene apartment complex.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle
A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle overnight, taking several tools and a laptop. The total dollar amount of the stolen goods is $18,000.

5000 block of Wagon Wheel Avenue – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
A victim reported a child’s father threatened to slit her throat. A suspect was contacted and arrested.

2400 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Assault Elderly/Disabled
A victim reported he was assaulted by an employee of a south Abilene group home. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Burglary of Habitation
A computer valued at $800 was stolen from a south Abilene hotel.

2100 block Briarwood Street – Criminal Mischief
A victim reported an unknown suspect broke a window to his residence early this morning.

4300 block of N 10th Street – Forgery
A suspect attempted to purchase items at a north Abilene business using a counterfeit bill

5600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Forgery
A man was arrested for attempting to pass a forged check at a local bank.

1000 block of S Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
A victim reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery
A victim came in a gave police a counterfeit $10 bill. They did not have any suspect information.

1000 block of Westridge Drive – Assault Family Violence
A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

3100 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Criminal Mischief
A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene

3700 block of Laurel Drive – Theft of Property
Two victims reported a suspect took property valued at $2,500 from their residence.

1100 block Minter Lane – Burglary of Building
A burglary was reported at a north Abilene church

3200 block of N 1st Street – Criminal Trespass
A man was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported she was shoved to the ground following a verbal argument. The victim did have visible injuries and wished to pursue charges.

Abilene man accused of pulling knife on convenience store workers, shooting at family all in same day

Arrests

Tyneka Porter – Warrant
Porter was contacted during a disturbance in progress at a north Abilene hotel and was found to have an active warrant.

Marcus Badillo – Terroristic Threat
Badillo was contacted during a disturbance. The mother of his child said he threatened to stab here in the knee and slit her throat. The victim did have recordings and showed them to police.

Thomas Williams – Warrant
Williams was contacted at his residence for an outstanding warrant.

Michael Meredith – Forgery Financial
Meredith is accused of trying to pass a forged check in the amount of $4,375.10.

Jacob Arellano – Warrant
Arellano was contacted in reference to an arrest warrant and taken into custody.

Jacob Chebahtah – Assault Family Violence
Officers arrived on scene and to a reported disturbance and learned Chebahtah pushed a victim during an argument about the ownership of a puppy.

Derrick Roquemore – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance
Roquemore was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and a K-9 performed an open-air sniff on his vehicle, alerting to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded 17 grams of meth and .4 grams of heroin.

Benjamin Wilson – Criminal Trespass
Officers contacted Wilson during a disturbance at a north Abilene business and arrested him for criminal trespass because he has been previously warned away from the property.

Tiffany Herrera – Public Intoxication, Warrant
Herrera was contacted at an Abilene motel and was showing signs of being heavily intoxicated. She was then found to have an active warrant.

Jessica Luna – Warrant
Luna was contacted for a city ordinance violation and was found to have active warrants.

Alayah Love – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Love was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign. A K9 performed a free air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded a handgun and 6.6 Xanax pills.

Christopher Alva – Warrant
Alva was contacted during a traffic stop and fond to have an outstanding warrant.

