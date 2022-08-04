Dearborn Heights’ Van Houten Park softball diamond lights replaced with high-efficiency LED lamps

Read on www.pressandguide.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights
A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
Detroit News
Union wants Michigan city to cut ties with medical facility after cops allegedly insulted
An official for the union that represents Grosse Pointe Woods police officers wants the city to cut ties with a health care facility whose employees allegedly asked cops insulting questions, including "How many people have they killed?" The alleged incident happened July 5, when a uniformed Grosse Pointe Woods police...
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $4M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark. St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926. On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
36-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-94 In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police reported a fatal motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on I-94 in Detroit. The preliminary investigations found that a 36-year-old man from [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Detroit News
Pontiacs in Pontiac: M1 Concourse's Cars and Coffee event showcases GM vehicles
Pontiac — Hundreds of vehicles and car enthusiasts crowded the M1 Concourse driving track Saturday morning for a monthly Cars and Coffee event showcasing vintage and new General Motors cars. M1 Concourse CEO Tim McGrane said the event typically runs monthly from March to October. Due to COVID-19 related...
thevarsitynews.net
16840 E Eleven Mile Rd
HUGE updated 2 bedroom apartment with ample closet - HEAT included - Deposit Waiver program - Nicely appointed 2 bedroom with wall to wall carpet. Features large closets, all appliances , onsite laundry, and storage. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us how to "SKIP" the security deposit.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit police chief 'preparing for a discussion' with family as dig enters week 9
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said he could not be more proud of his officers and their efforts in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Eastpointe, but that he was "preparing for a discussion" with the victim's family next week. The search for Zion...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
Comments / 0