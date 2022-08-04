Where to Watch and Stream Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
Pac-Man Is the Latest Random Toy to Earn a Live-Action Film
We’re living in an entirely new moment of cinema. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is only the beginning of the American cinema’s very own French New Wave phenomenon—call it the Great Product Period of the 21st Century. A number of bizarre brand-based projects are already in the works (Barbie, a movie about Uno, Lena Dunham’s Polly Pocket movie), and now, Hollywood has really upped the ante with: here comes a live-action Pac-Man film.How you can make a yellow chomping circle into a live-action event is beyond me. Didn't we already have The Emoji Movie? But where there’s a will, there’s a...
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
