Clyde Grizzle, age 72 of Lula entered rest Saturday August 6, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Clyde was born July 6, 1950 in Dahlonega to the late Jim and Lois Rider Grizzle. He worked for over 20 years as a carpenter with Con Agra. He loved spending time with his family and he loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, Hunter and he took great pride in his garden and taking care of his family. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Ed, John, Hubert, Bill and Ernest; 1 sister, Zona.

LULA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO