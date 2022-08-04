Read on nowhabersham.com
Carolyn Louise House Bryant
Carolyn Louise House Bryant age 86, of Gillsville entered heaven Sunday August 7, 2022 at Beehive Homes of Gainesville. Carolyn was born February 24, 1936 in Gainesville to the late J.R. “Bob” and Marion Louise Payne House. She started her working career at Citizens Bank in Gainesville. After taking time away for family she returned to work at Hall County and retired with the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s office. She was a charter member of Pine Grove Baptist Church at Gillsville. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Theron “Downey” Bryant, her parents, and her sister, Winnie Jeanette Irvin.
Clyde Grizzle
Clyde Grizzle, age 72 of Lula entered rest Saturday August 6, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Clyde was born July 6, 1950 in Dahlonega to the late Jim and Lois Rider Grizzle. He worked for over 20 years as a carpenter with Con Agra. He loved spending time with his family and he loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, Hunter and he took great pride in his garden and taking care of his family. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Ed, John, Hubert, Bill and Ernest; 1 sister, Zona.
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
Rafael B. Sanchez
Rafael B. Sanchez, age 44 of Gillsville entered rest Saturday August 6, 2022 from injuries from a motorcycle accident. Rafael was born in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico on October 26, 1977. He worked as a mortgage banker with Penny Mac and was of the Catholic faith. Rafael served his Country in the United States Army. He also served as the President of the North Georgia Wingmen Motorcycle club. Rafael never met a stranger; he loved helping everyone he met.
I-985 maintenance to slow traffic this week
Drivers who travel I-985 North on the south end of Hall County should expect possible delays this week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is doing road maintenance between mileposts 11 and 13 in the area of Buford and Spout Springs. The interstate will be narrowed to only one lane in...
Habersham school superintendent reflects on first day back and year ahead
On Friday, August 5, over 7,000 Habersham County public school students returned to the classroom. Many of them were met by new principals and assistant principals. Now Habersham asked superintendent Matthew Cooper for his thoughts on how the day went. Here’s what he said:. First day of school. As...
Motorcyclist killed in weekend wreck in Gillsville
An investigation is underway following a deadly weekend crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 52 in Gillsville. Hall County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators said Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville, was killed when his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2015 Ford Expedition being driven by Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, of Gillsville. Mauldin suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
Passenger dies from injuries in head-on collision on Hwy. 17
A passenger involved in a head-on collision Saturday on Highway 17 near Clarkesville has died. Christopher Coffman, 22, passed away soon after medics transported him to the hospital, officials say. Coffman was riding in a Jeep Renegade driven by 24-year-old Alexis White of Gainesville. The Georgia State Patrol corroborates eyewitness...
3 injured in head-on collision on GA 17 at Habersham Mills Road
Highway 17 at Habersham Mills Road remains partially blocked due to a serious head-on collision. The Georgia State Patrol and other emergency personnel are on scene. Witnesses say three people were injured. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Aranette Evelyn Walker
Aranette Evelyn Walker, 90 of Atlanta formerly of Gillsville entered rest Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Atlanta Medical Center. Aranette was born April 22, 1932, in Gillsville to the late Sam & Christine Brock Griffin. She worked earlier in life as a secretary before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of Dunagan’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Walker & a sister, Sarah Skelton Parris.
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
Historical Society partners with HoPE to celebrate Habersham’s diversity and promote inclusion
They’re planning a special celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month to coincide with this year’s Big Red Apple Festival. The celebration will take place on September 24th at the Historical Society’s building and adjacent Cornelia Library/Skate Park on Chattahoochee Street. The event “will expand the boundaries of the...
T.J. Maxx opens in Cornelia
There was more than church music drifting through the air early Sunday in Cornelia. A disc jockey pumped up the crowd at Habersham Village Shopping Center as T.J. Maxx opened its doors to the public for the first time. The grand opening capped off more than a year of anticipation...
