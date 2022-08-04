ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Old Mission Gazette

Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?

It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
OLD MISSION, MI
9&10 News

Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival Back in Full Swing

If you’re looking for some fun Friday or Saturday, you can head to Elk Rapids. They kicked off their Harbor Days Festival Wednesday and it goes until Saturday night. There are several family friendly events for you to enjoy, along with various food trucks. The festival was cancelled in...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#Antique#Vehicles#Classic Boat Society
9&10 News

UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County

A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
LAKE ANN, MI
wnmufm.org

Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
MISportsNow

NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Visits Camp Grayling

GRAYLING – NASCAR is making its way to Michigan this weekend with the running of the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Michigan native and NASCAR driver and owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski accepted an invitation Friday to visit the troops...
GRAYLING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy