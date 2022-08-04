Read on www.9and10news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Related
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Old Mission Gazette
Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?
It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival Back in Full Swing
If you’re looking for some fun Friday or Saturday, you can head to Elk Rapids. They kicked off their Harbor Days Festival Wednesday and it goes until Saturday night. There are several family friendly events for you to enjoy, along with various food trucks. The festival was cancelled in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations
Michigan residents are flocking north like never before this summer, their SUVs jammed with tents, bikes, coolers and kids. It seems like some forgot to pack a few essential items: Patience, civility, gratitude. In the past few weeks, MLive journalists have written about service staffs at northern Michigan establishments confronting...
Houghton Lake Businesses ‘Grateful’ for Bud Bash, Expect Big Weekend
Businesses in Houghton Lake are preparing for a busy weekend as thousands of tourists flood to Houghton Lake for Bud Bash. Local businesses says every year Bud Bash gives a boost to the local economy. “It’s sort of like a Fourth of July weekend. Not quite as busy, but it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
fox2detroit.com
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
recordpatriot.com
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
wnmufm.org
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation
GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation. : Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Beulah man charged with third drunk driving offense
A Beulah man has been charged with his third drunk driving offense, as well as other related charges.
NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Visits Camp Grayling
GRAYLING – NASCAR is making its way to Michigan this weekend with the running of the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Michigan native and NASCAR driver and owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski accepted an invitation Friday to visit the troops...
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
TODAY.com
Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘We are not here to be abused’
Every year, "fudgies" (as Michigan locals refer to tourists) descend on the town of Charlevoix, Michigan for the Venetian Festival. This year, their bad behavior apparently fudged up an entire night of service at one restaurant. “I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and...
Comments / 0