Matt Adams addresses offseason arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following Sunday’s practice at Bears training camp, Matt Adams addressed the media for the first time since he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun possession. Adams clarified that the gun charge stemmed from the fact that he wasn’t familiar with Illinois’ gun laws, and he implied that at the time of the arrest he hadn’t gotten his Firearm Owners ID card yet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO