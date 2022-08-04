Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Photos: See Inside a New Indoor Water Park Coming to Calumet City
A new development is planning to make a splash in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, multiple...
2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
More Rain and Storms Spark Flooding Concerns Across Parts of Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning following weekend rain and earlier storms. Lake, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties are all under the watch until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation
If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?. It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later. While there is currently no requirement to test out...
Police Release Video of Man Pushing Someone Off CTA Platform on West Side
Police are looking to find the man responsible for pushing someone off a Chicago Transit Authority platform on the city's West Side Friday. According to authorities the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop. The video shows...
Chicago Radar: Track Rain, Storms as They Develop in Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 2 inches or more per hour are possible with the storms,...
NBC Chicago
Person of Interest in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Has Ties to Chicago: FBI
A multi-state manhunt is underway for a person of interest wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio, according to authorities. Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.
NBC Chicago
Need School Supplies? Here's Where to Get Free Back-to-School Items in Chicago
The start of the new school year is almost here, but school supply costs have risen, and many families are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. To assist families, local groups are holding school supply giveaways and drives throughout Chicago. Here is a list of events happening in the...
Bears' Linebacker Matt Adams Addresses Offseason Arrest
Matt Adams addresses offseason arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following Sunday’s practice at Bears training camp, Matt Adams addressed the media for the first time since he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun possession. Adams clarified that the gun charge stemmed from the fact that he wasn’t familiar with Illinois’ gun laws, and he implied that at the time of the arrest he hadn’t gotten his Firearm Owners ID card yet.
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French's Star Retired at Ceremony Marking 1 Year Since Death
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French was honored by family members, colleagues and local dignitaries at an emotional ceremony to commemorate one year since her line-of-duty death. French, 29, was shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire during a traffic stop Aug. 7, 2021 in the city's West...
Man Who Fired Gun at Chicago Park Had Massive Ammo Supply, Notes About Mass Shootings: Police
A west suburban man who allegedly fired a gun at a vacant South Side park last week was also driving with four other weapons including an AR-15 rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and handwritten notes about mass shootings, according to Chicago police. Alexander Podgorny, a 29-year-old Woodridge...
Chicago Gun Violence: At Least 51 Shot, 7 Fatally, So Far This Weekend
Chicago police say that seven people have been killed and at least 45 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the first block of West 79th Street. According to police, a 29-year-old...
More Police Promised for CTA Trains After Man Fatally Shot on Red Line Overnight
Chicago police and transit officials on Saturday pledged additional security for the city’s trains to stem a spike in violent crime after the shooting death of a passenger overnight. A 29-year-old man, Diuntel Moon, was shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen on a Chicago Transit Authority Red...
Forecast: Periods of Rain Expected Sunday, With Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Some Areas
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next two days, with some northern counties potentially seeing nearly two inches of rain before a system finally pushes out of the region. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued...
MLB Unveils Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game Uniforms
Here are the Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the...
White Sox Look for Offense in Series Finale Against Rangers
White Sox look for offense in series finale against Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If the Chicago White Sox are to salvage a split of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, they'll need to find a new approach to pitching to Adolis Garcia. The Rangers'...
Family Seeks Answers After ‘The Funnel Cake Man' Shot and Killed
The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday in Dolton, according to officials. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded "The Funnel Cake Man," a funnel cake business with stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
Christopher Morel Elated ‘Brother' Willson Contreras Still With Cubs
Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his...
