Human remains found in Raleigh County were those of missing man, sheriff’s office says

Read on wvmetronews.com
Related
Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
Fayette County woman charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
Richlands police charge male with possession of a firearm on school property
RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department (RPD) was notified of an allegedly intoxicated male in possession of a firearm on school property on Saturday. According to a post from the RPD, Zachary Cochran, 30, was asked to leave a football game at the Ernie Hicks Stadium. Staff at the stadium reporterly noticed Cochran […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Human remains found in Raleigh County have been identified
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Raleigh County. West Virginia State Police spokesman Captain Maddy tells LOOTPRESS that the human skeletal remains were found in Rhodell on land owned by Pocahontas Coal Company, off a dirt path of Tommy Creek Road.
Metro News
Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
Two people injured, one in custody after two shootings in Charleston
UPDATE (2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022): The Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided a couple more details on the two separate shootings in the city on Saturday night. There are no major updates, but CPD’s Sgt. Tony Hazelett tells 13 News that a BB gun was used in the first shooting at Family Dollar […]
wchstv.com
Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kanawha deputies search for missing woman
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
wchstv.com
Cases of Summers County couple accused of murdering their 4-year-old headed to grand jury
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Summers County will consider charges against a couple accused of killing their 4-year-old daughter. The cases of Rusty and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill will now be presented to a grand jury. Probable cause was found during a preliminary hearing in Summers County Magistrate Court on Thursday to send Rebakah Weikle’s case to a grand jury. Her husband, Rusty Weikle, waived his preliminary hearing July 21.
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oak Hill man arrested and charged over a cell phone charger
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)- An Oak Hill man is in jail over a phone charger. According to Oak Hill Police, on July 30th, a domestic call was called in about Gary Bogle threatening to end the lives of family members with a shotgun. When police arrived, the victim stated that an argument stemmed from missing a cellphone charger. When Bogle asked for the charger, the victim said that she didn’t know where she had placed it. Mr. Bogle then became aggravated and started throwing items such as a small hack saw at her, striking her in the arm. The victim then stated that Bogle began tearing up the house by knocking paintings off the wall and putting a hole in the hallway hall.
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
woay.com
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
I-79 southbound closed between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound remain closed after a tractor-trailer rollover on Sunday morning between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals. The crash happened at the 2.6 mile marker around 5:30 a.m., according to Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Metro 911. As of 11:19 a.m., the lanes […]
Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners
“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
wvexplorer.com
Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
Comments / 0