Lakewood, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Church Service and Celebration at Bruce's Beach Mark Historic Moment for Family

A celebration including a church service will take place Sunday morning at Bruce's Beach which will mark a special moment for the Bruce family. The pastor leading the church service at Bruce's Beach says it is a celebration not only for the fact that the Bruce family got the land back that belonged to them but also that the city finally did the right thing.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mr. Nguyen followed that dream

There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 8, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 8, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in the low...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta

The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06

Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06 include an armed man at Stater Bros., a traffic fatality, and a freeway full closure. Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
LONG BEACH, CA
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers

Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2022

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

