The holiday season may still be months away but that certainly isn't stopping Disneyland representatives from announcing details for the highly anticipated celebrations at the Southern California theme park.
Church Service and Celebration at Bruce's Beach Mark Historic Moment for Family
A celebration including a church service will take place Sunday morning at Bruce's Beach which will mark a special moment for the Bruce family. The pastor leading the church service at Bruce's Beach says it is a celebration not only for the fact that the Bruce family got the land back that belonged to them but also that the city finally did the right thing.
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
We’re Planting Signs in Irvine Neighborhoods in Support of the Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery
Over the past few years, there has been a concerted effort by giant land developers and their political allies on the Irvine City Council to spread the lie that Irvine residents have no interest in a Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (“ARDA” site) at the Great Park.
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 8, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in the low...
Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta
The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06
Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06 include an armed man at Stater Bros., a traffic fatality, and a freeway full closure. Top Ten Stories for July 31 through August 06 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival
To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home
SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers
Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
