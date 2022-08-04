ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razzle Dazzle! Angelica Ross to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago'

By Jen Juneau
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in "Pose" and "American Horror Story," will join the "Chicago" cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first openly transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The casting announcement comes months after L Morgan Lee became the first openly trans performer to be nominated for a Tony Award for "A Strange Loop."
