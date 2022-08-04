Cow Canyon Fire leads to evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties; state closes Wenas Wildlife Area

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies early Saturday outside Zillah, the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit reported. Ezequiel Ayala, 26, was shot and died at the scene about 1:25 a.m. after firing at sheriff’s officers as he fled on foot into a Lower Valley vineyard. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Gilbert Road near the intersection with Cheyne Road, according to Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely, part of the special investigations unit.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO