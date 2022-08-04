Cow Canyon Fire leads to evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties; state closes Wenas Wildlife Area

Read on www.yakimaherald.com
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
More containment of Cow Canyon and Vantage wildfires as firefighters prepare for higher temps and drier conditions
Containment of the Cow Canyon Fire climbed to 20% Sunday morning as firefighters continue to keep a close eye on weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, among several other areas, from noon Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. Temperatures of up to 106 degrees are expected, the weather service said.
Increased fire activity possible Friday for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Shifting winds midday on Friday could bring an increase in fire activity on the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg but state Department of Natural Resources officials say the fire will be a priority for air resources. The fire, started on Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles southwest...
Evacuation orders remain while Cow Canyon Fire continues burning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state. In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET […]
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
