Miami Heat Rumors: Where exactly would Collin Sexton fit in?

5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe
We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
NBC Sports
Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take
If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Sign 10-Year Veteran Wing
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, NBA veteran Kent Bazemore and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a one-year contract.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Saturday night. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
New mock trade has Nets moving star Ben Simmons to Hawks in a deal
When it comes to trades for the Brooklyn Nets, the obvious focus is on Kevin Durant. The superstar former MVP requested a trade back on June 30, but the Nets have yet to find an offer that fits their obvious high price tag for the future Hall of Famer. At...
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Are Reportedly 'Unwilling' To Include Bam Adebayo In Trade Talks For Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat's pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been well documented by various sources across the league. As one of the few teams with the assets and motive to get a deal done, Miami has long been seen as the front runner to land the young sharpshooting swingman. But, according...
Lakers Explored Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Donovan Mitchell Three-Team Trade
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Lakers discussed a three-team trade with the Jazz and Knicks involving Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell.
Would Spurs Accept Potential Nets Trade Offer for Jakob Poeltl?
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be a logical trade suitor for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Lakers looking at Blue Devil in trade market?
The Los Angeles Lakers, not to mention the Miami Heat and perhaps several other franchises, appear to believe in the relatively untapped star potential of 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done and New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish. According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on ...
FanSided
Comments / 0