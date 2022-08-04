Seton Hill football aims to improve; IUP, Slippery Rock picked 1st in PSAC West

A Lower Burrell man was killed Thursday in a crash in Somerset County, according to state police. Dylan M. Corey, 31, was standing next to the driver’s side door of a Ram 2500 while it was parked along the shoulder of New Centerville Road in Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. Police said a Ford F-250 driven by a Somerset man just before 9:30 a.m. hit the Ram pickup, its trailer and Corey.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO