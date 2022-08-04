Seton Hill football aims to improve; IUP, Slippery Rock picked 1st in PSAC West

Read on triblive.com
High-end Pittsburgh summer basketball league features fierce competition, fun trash talk
Every Monday through Thursday afternoon during the summer, Gilmore Cummings comes to A Giving Heart Community Center, a small, gritty gym located on Climax Street in Allentown, to prepare for the night’s basketball games. “I want to build a culture for the pros and college kids here in Pittsburgh,”...
Former Mars coach takes over Sewickley Academy girls soccer program
The Dale Giovengo coaching era begins this season in the Sewickley Academy girls soccer program. Giovengo was hired in mid-July to take over for Jessica Peluso, who resigned for family reasons. “Jessica Peluso was a dedicated and passionate leader of our women’s soccer program for over 18 years,” SA athletic...
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Saturday football hasn’t completely disappeared from WPIAL schedules
Are you old enough to remember when high school football carried a nice one-two punch every weekend?. We had Friday night lights and sunny Saturdays filled with scholastic gridiron excitement. In the 1970s and ’80s, the number of schools that played on Saturday afternoon because they did not have lights...
nittanysportsnow.com
Q&A: Catching up With Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey After Latest Penn State Visit
Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey is one of the top western Pennsylvania prospects for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound linebacker from the famous Aliquppia High School is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com. Lindsey finished 2021 with 86 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns on a state championship-winning team.
North Allegheny grad Joey Porter Jr. stands out among Penn State's defensive backs
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State hasn’t had many cornerbacks like Joey Porter Jr. Few possess his raw talent. Even fewer are built like him. Porter is already a 2023 first-round projection in several mock drafts. The North Allegheny grad, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter, was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference’s coaches last season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Top Pitt Target Hykeem Williams Sets Commitment Date
The race for 2023 five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams seemingly has an end in sight. In an interview with CanesCounty’s Marcus Benjamin, Williams said that he will be making his commitment during Stranahan High School’s bye week on Sept. 23. In a separate interview with 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins,...
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
In brief: News from UPMC St. Margaret, Shady Side Academy, Women's Business Network
Employees at UPMC St. Margaret gave a record-breaking $155,000 during July’s annual St. Margaret Foundation Employee Campaign to help fill in the gaps with hope for patients and employees in crisis at the hospital. “We didn’t know what to expect when we started the campaign,” said Foundation president Mary...
Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
A man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The man told police that a man got out of a vehicle that approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. and shot him in the thigh and ankle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
Arnold native, retired officer brings books, hope home to New Kensington
After seven years, Lillie Leonardi reached the point of having to grow or end her literary services and audio production business, Passages & Prose. She has chosen to grow, investing what she had left and bringing it home to New Kensington. “I wanted to bring it back here. Everything started...
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Lower Burrell man killed in Somerset County crash
A Lower Burrell man was killed Thursday in a crash in Somerset County, according to state police. Dylan M. Corey, 31, was standing next to the driver’s side door of a Ram 2500 while it was parked along the shoulder of New Centerville Road in Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. Police said a Ford F-250 driven by a Somerset man just before 9:30 a.m. hit the Ram pickup, its trailer and Corey.
wtae.com
4 teens shot in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were shot late Saturday night in the city of Duquesne. It happened around 9:40 p.m. along Orchard Park Avenue and Ridge Street. Duquesne police officers responded to multiple calls for gunshots and people injured at Allegheny County Orchard Park Housing Community. Once on scene,...
Cranberry library presents 'From Pittsburgh to the Moon'
Cranberry Public Library will host a curator from the Heinz History Center for a program about the Pittsburgh region’s contributions to the space race. Curator Emily Ruby will present “From Pittsburgh to the Moon,” on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m., to look back at the history of the Apollo 11 mission and its Pittsburgh connections.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
Blairsville band joins Beasts of the Burgh rock show at Mr. Smalls
There’s a reason why Nashville is called “Music City USA.”. As the center of the country music industry, and with one of the nation’s most vibrant, competitive music scenes, it can create an intimidating situation for a band making its first trip to Tennessee’s capital. Don’t...
Pittsburgh man arrested after leading state police on car chase in Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man was arrested after leading state police on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday morning, according to state police. At around 1:30 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne, who fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on...
Vandergrift police partner with Kiski Area East Primary to collect back-to-school supplies
The Vandergrift Police Department is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for students at Kiski Area East Primary School in the borough. The annual collection is in collaboration with the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. Donated items may be dropped off through Aug. 15 at the Vandergrift Police Station at 109...
