WATCH: NC Central coach, veteran squad take on first practice—not focused on outside expectations

Read on www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh high school football coach talks about midnight practice session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can do you make football practice different and unique? You hold it at midnight and invite the entire neighborhood!. Chris Clark caught up with the Bulldogs’ head football coach Edwin Campbell to find out the genesis of this idea and what we can expect from the Southeast Raleigh High School team.
cbs17
Wolfpack basketball cashing in on Bahamas trip, getting taste of overseas play
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State men’s basketball team is about to embark on a business trip to the Bahamas, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any time to have some fun. “We are going to do some snorkeling, I’m going to get...
cbs17
4th annual Victory Day celebrates those with Downs Syndrome at Carter-Finley Stadium
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Approximately 50 people with Downs Syndrome were recognized at Carter-Finley Stadium with the help of the North Carolina State University football team Friday in a day full of events. Each of the participants ran onto the field after being announced, participated in football drills and...
cbs17
New Early College gives student a jump start on higher education
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the first day of school for Wake County’s newest high school. The Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnology is on Wake Tech’s RTP campus, giving students the feel of a college campus. Students will take a blend of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Serious motorcycle crash under investigation in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police shut down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham following a “serious traffic crash” for a few hours on Monday morning. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School Road and appeared to involve a motorcycle and an SUV, though Durham Police have not provided any details related to the vehicles or the individuals involved in the crash.
cbs17
Durham church strives to impact community, end violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
cbs17
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
cbs17
Deadly strike at White House highlights lightning dangers : What to do to stay safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thunderstorms develop almost every afternoon across central North Carolina this time of year, and can create dangerous conditions for those caught outside. After Thursday’s deadly lightning strike in Washington, D.C., Meteorologist Lance Blocker traveled to Raleigh’s National Weather Service to discuss lightning safety tips....
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
cbs17
Beat the heat: How to save money and stay cool
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy says this is the most expensive time of the year for customers because we’re cranking the air conditioner more than ever, but there are ways to chip away at the costs. It all starts with making sure you have a clean air...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Man dies after being shot in the head Sunday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man has died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.
cbs17
2 arrested in deadly Durham apartment shooting in April
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday. Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.
cbs17
Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend
Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
cbs17
Woman hit by car in downtown Raleigh; man charged with DWI, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they arrested a man who hit a woman with his car late Saturday night in downtown Raleigh. At about 11:39 p.m., police say 31-year-old Dylan Sinclair Jackson hit a woman crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. Officers say she was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
cbs17
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
cbs17
6-time felon gets 6+ years in prison after Dunn arrest with gun, drugs and nearly $20,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who was busted in Dunn with cocaine, a loaded gun and nearly $20,000 in cash was sentenced Friday to nearly 6.5 years in prison, officials said. Derrick Lee Daye — a six-time felon — was sentenced to 77 months in prison...
Comments / 0