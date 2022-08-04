Durham woman’s truck stalls on tracks, she escapes just before train hits

Read on www.cbs17.com
Motorcycle crash reported in Durham
Durham, N.C. — A motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday at Duke Street and Holt School Road in Durham. The crash occurred before 7:45 a.m. and a red SUV appeared to be involved. WRAL News is working to learn if anyone was injured.
cbs17
Serious motorcycle crash under investigation in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police shut down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham following a “serious traffic crash” for a few hours on Monday morning. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School Road and appeared to involve a motorcycle and an SUV, though Durham Police have not provided any details related to the vehicles or the individuals involved in the crash.
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
cbs17
Woman hit by car in downtown Raleigh; man charged with DWI, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they arrested a man who hit a woman with his car late Saturday night in downtown Raleigh. At about 11:39 p.m., police say 31-year-old Dylan Sinclair Jackson hit a woman crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. Officers say she was taken...
Man dies after being shot in the head Sunday morning, Raleigh police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.
cbs17
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
Man shot in head in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
Man charged with DWI after hit and run injures child on Joy Dr., Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old is in the hospital after a hit and run in Burlington. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a crash in the 200 block of Joy Dr. At the scene they found a 10-year-old who had been hit by a car. The child was flown to the hospital […]
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
"Huge mistake that I made, clearly, I know there are a lot of people that keep these animals I hope they learn from the mistake," Chris Gifford said.
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
WRAL
Crash closes I-440 West near I-40 in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A crash has closed Interstate 440 West near I-40 in Raleigh. The traffic is getting diverted at Poole Road. Reporter: Brian Shrader.
7-year-old girl among 3 bitten by rabid foxes in North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been bitten by rabid foxes in the past month within about a four-mile radius. Randolph County Public Health is sending out a warning after three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in Archdale. One mother told FOX8 that two foxes came out of the […]
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
cbs17
2 arrested in deadly Durham apartment shooting in April
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday. Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
