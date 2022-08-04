Man accused of killing his wife appears in court

The man charged with brutally murdering his wife nearly 6 years ago , was in an Upstate courtroom Thursday. 33 year old, John Blauvelt appeared at a bond hearing on charges of Murder and a Weapons Violation. He's accused of the 2016 murder of his wife Catherine, after she was found at dead at an abandoned house in Simpsonville.

As we previously reported, Blauvelt had fled the Upstate and took his then 17 year old girlfriend from Fountain Inn with him. She was found safe in Oregon shortly after they fled there. He was an Army Recruiter in the Greenville area before going on the run.

Last month, Blauvelt was found In Oregon living under an assumed name and was arrested by U.S. Marshals there. He was denied bond at the hearing and is being held at the Greenville County Jail.