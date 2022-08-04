ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Vs Brighton Key Match Up: Bruno Fernandes Vs Moisés Caicedo

By Seth Dooley
 4 days ago

Manchester United host Brighton on Sunday. There will be some key individual battles to expect in the game.

Manchester United's opening Premier League fixture is no longer looming on the horizon, but is rather fast approaching the harbour. Here are the key battles expected to take place in Sunday's match.

At 15:00 on Sunday, Old Trafford will bear witness to Manchester United's opening match of the 2022/23 season.

United face Brighton and Hove Albion, who finished an incredibly respectable 9th place in the Premier League last year.

With both sides undergoing interesting transfer windows, there will be some key battles between the two squads in certain areas of the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes Vs Mois é s Caicedo

Winning a midfield battle is intrinsic to becoming victorious in a football match. United lost this battle in their dismal display against Brighton last season under Ralf Rangnick.

Moisés Caicedo, who was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford before here signed for the Seagulls, impressively dominated the midfield in the 4-0 fixture.

The Ecuadorian will be aiming to assert himself as a mainstay in Brighton's starting eleven and an adequate - or superior - midfield replacement for Yves Bissouma, who transferred to Tottenham in a £30 million deal.

Although classifying Bruno Fernandes as a midfielder can be considered as rather loose given his attacking preference, he will have to work doggedly and apply himself to situations in both forward and midfield areas of the pitch for Erik ten Hag's system to harmoniously function.

Fernandes will be pressured to unpick Brighton's steadfast midfield and defence with his artillery of flair and creative eye.

The twenty-seven-year-old shone in the 2020/21 Premier League season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, registering eighteen goals and twelve assists.

Fernandes picked up the joint-second most pre-season time under ten Hag, playing three hundred and thirteen minutes.

Caicedo will be aiming to cover Fernandes' ideal space to manoeuvre and attempt to stop the Portuguese in his creative tracks.

Will youthful tenacity or experienced flair prevail in this intriguing, but crucial, midfield battle?

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

