Edison, NJ

Authorities: Edison day care worker accused of assaulting child under her care

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A worker at a popular Edison day care center has been accused of assaulting a child under her care.

The incident allegedly happened last week at I Can Kids Child Care located on Route 1.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says Nusrat Ameen abused and neglected a 2-year-old child. The incident apparently happened last Thursday and was reported the next day. Ameen was arrested on Monday.

No one at I Can Kids Child Care would speak with News 12 New Jersey about the incident. But workers confirmed that Ameen no longer worked at the facility. She apparently worked there for 12 years.

News 12 looked into the day care and found that it has several state violations filed back in 2020. Those violations include inadequate staff/child rations, lack of activities and inadequate sleeping equipment, according to the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

The prosecutor’s office is working with the Edison Police Department.

Details about the abuse were not immediately made available.

