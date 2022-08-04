Read on randolphnewsnow.com
WMBF
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mailing error has impacted those paying city utilities in Myrtle Beach. City officials said cycle three bills, dated July 22, were delivered to the USPS Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and were still there as of Saturday. The city added that no...
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years
PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
ourdavie.com
Public records for week of Aug. 4, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. nting $1,000. – David H. Cozart and Rosemary G. Cozart to Carter Grubb Investments, tracts, Gardeny Valley, Mocksville, $260. – Potts Real Estate to...
I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
More warehouses in Orange County? Here’s what we know about ‘Project Skywalker.’
The proposed project is one of 5 pending or under construction developments near Mebane.
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
Man killed in shooting on Pinewood Acres Drive in Guilford County identified
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night. At 9:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro. When they got on the scene, they found Timothy Adam […]
WBTV
Driver charged with DWI after car takes out guardrail, closes part of Concord road, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Repairs continue after a car took out a guardrail on Old Airport Road in Concord. That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive. According to the city of Concord, the city’s transportation department has the road closed until crews with...
South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
Randolph County health officials share warning after 3 rabid foxes found in 1 month
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Public Health released a warning to the public on Friday after three rabid foxes were found in the county in July. The three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in the following areas in Archdale: Fernwood Drive Kreamer Drive West White Drive North Carolina […]
Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
randolphnewsnow.com
Libraries to Offer Countywide Dementia Caregiver Training, Sensory Activity Kits
ASHEBORO N.C. (RCPL) – Caregivers for people experiencing dementia are invited to participate in hands-on, multi-disciplinary training workshops presented by the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina at three Randolph County Public Libraries locations on August 30 and 31. Called “Accepting the Challenge,” the training will be offered at the...
WXII 12
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
WXII 12
Kernersville skating rink owner reflects on memories, plans for future after fire
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Fire crews battled a large fire this week at theSkate World in Kernersville. According to the Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.
