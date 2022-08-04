ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
WFMY NEWS2

Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years

PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
PINE HALL, NC
Asheboro, NC
Lexington, NC
Asheboro, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for week of Aug. 4, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. nting $1,000. – David H. Cozart and Rosemary G. Cozart to Carter Grubb Investments, tracts, Gardeny Valley, Mocksville, $260. – Potts Real Estate to...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

