ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:35 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a “man-down” call at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting along I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run a man off the interstate, then fired shots at his car. According to Memphis Police, about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the victim was driving westbound on I-240 near Mount Moriah when a woman in a Kia Soul nearly ran him off the road and into a wall. Investigators said the victim passed the Soul, and then she tried to run him off the road again. They said he got a picture of the Soul, then saw the woman with a gun. Investigators said the victim took the Mount Moriah exit, but heard his windows shatter. He drove to the Mount Moriah police precinct, where investigators found a bullet inside his car.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical following downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Police Dept#Yale University#Mpd#Regional One Hospital
WREG

One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.    Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Victim: Man ambushed, shot while giving a ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A good Samaritan was shot dead overnight, while giving a ride to someone headed home. Minutes after midnight, Willowview Avenue just off Getwell was saturated with officers as they worked to investigate a deadly shooting. A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. By sun up, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Violent night in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing and two shootings within a couple hours Thursday night into Friday morning left one man dead and four others injured. According to the Memphis Police Depatment, a man was stabbed around 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 777 Poplar, in the Medical District. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information.
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information about the investigation is...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect in custody after barricade at West Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted suspect who barricaded in a West Memphis hotel room is in custody. West Memphis officials told ABC24 the suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road Thursday. They said the West Memphis SWAT team was assisting U.S. Marshals at the scene.
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy