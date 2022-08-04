Read on www.localmemphis.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
2 suspects on the run after firing shots at Shelby County deputies | MPD officer involved in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Updated 12:45 p.m. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the deputies who were shot at are part of the Metro Gang Unit, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office. The D.A.'s Office told ABC24 the case is under investigation...
Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:35 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a “man-down” call at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on...
GUNFIRE ON BEALE! Man in Critical Condition After Downtown Shooting
Gunfire erupted at a popular tourist destination in downtown Memphis early Sunday morning. We will have complete details on “Wake Up Memphis with Tim Van Horn” starting at 6 a.m. Monday. Memphis Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds on B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street....
Two Memphis 16-year-olds Busted for Car Burglary, One Shot
DEVELOPING STORY: A 16-year-old boy was shot when he tried to break into a car at the Village Green Apartments on Fescue Lane. It happened just before noon Sunday. Citizen App reports that the boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Memphis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Body found on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say cause of death unknown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a “man-down” call Sunday evening at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard, where a man’s body was found lying on the ground in front of a public bench. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting along I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run a man off the interstate, then fired shots at his car. According to Memphis Police, about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the victim was driving westbound on I-240 near Mount Moriah when a woman in a Kia Soul nearly ran him off the road and into a wall. Investigators said the victim passed the Soul, and then she tried to run him off the road again. They said he got a picture of the Soul, then saw the woman with a gun. Investigators said the victim took the Mount Moriah exit, but heard his windows shatter. He drove to the Mount Moriah police precinct, where investigators found a bullet inside his car.
One critical following downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store. Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
Man convicted in stabbing death of teenage ex-girlfriend, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man has been convicted of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend whose body he left on a North Memphis street corner in 2020 after a criminal court jury deliberated about an hour, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich. Keedrin Coppage, 25, was convicted of...
Woman dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy injured in accidental shooting overnight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a boy was accidentally shot overnight. Officers responded to the shooting call about 1 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 400 block of South Lauderdale Street, not far from Mississippi Blvd. Investigators said they found a boy shot...
Victim: Man ambushed, shot while giving a ride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A good Samaritan was shot dead overnight, while giving a ride to someone headed home. Minutes after midnight, Willowview Avenue just off Getwell was saturated with officers as they worked to investigate a deadly shooting. A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. By sun up, the […]
Violent night in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing and two shootings within a couple hours Thursday night into Friday morning left one man dead and four others injured. According to the Memphis Police Depatment, a man was stabbed around 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 777 Poplar, in the Medical District. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information.
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information about the investigation is...
Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
Suspect in custody after barricade at West Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted suspect who barricaded in a West Memphis hotel room is in custody. West Memphis officials told ABC24 the suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road Thursday. They said the West Memphis SWAT team was assisting U.S. Marshals at the scene.
actionnews5.com
Man attempts to drag race an undercover cop and gets arrested, police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested near Overton High School for trying to drag race with a cop. On August 4, 2022, at 8:41 pm, officers traveled southbound on South Perkins Rd. The officers observed a light blue Dodge Charger attempting to drag race with an undercover cop...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0