Easton, PA

Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley.

Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4.

“We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five years of being open,” reads the post.

“We have had the privilege of forming great friendships that we hope last a lifetime.”

A specific reason for the immediate closure was not given.

The breakfast and brunch eatery had become well-known for its burritos, eggs benedict, pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

“We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for making the past five years an enjoyable experience,” the post concludes.

Alfie’s Kitchen, 1700 Sullivan Trl Easton, PA 18040

