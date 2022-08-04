ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Opd#Stop For School Buses
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Injuries Reported After Crash near Texaco on Lamar Blvd

The collision left at least one person with injuries. The severity and number of related injuries have not been revealed. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Man Arrested for Domestic Assault

Lafayette County Sheriff The Office of Sheriff is a four year term filled through an at-large election process. Duties of the Sheriff involve two primary areas; law enforcement of the county and administrative. The law enforcement duties are to keep the peace in Lafayette County while administrative duties consist primarily of serving as the county jailor. Due to the growth of Lafayette County, the Sheriff Department now employs 26 deputies working four 12 hour shifts.
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Dress code lacks consistency in enforcement, interpretation

On August 3rd, 2022, numerous girls, myself included, were met directly outside of our cars and told that we were violating the dress code. We were then ushered to a room in the administration offices where we were held until a parent or guardian could either take us home or bring us a new pair of clothes that fit the dress code regulations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy