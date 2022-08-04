Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

Read on 991thewhale.com
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving In New York State?
That's an interesting question. How many of us have been eating some sort of food while driving? I bet the answer would be most motorists have. I certainly have, and I will probably do so in the future. It's not that I am consuming good while driving on a regular...
Southern Tier Counties Add to COVID Death Tolls
Most Southern Tier Counties being tracked in regular updates since the start of the coronavirus outbreak have reported new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several days. On Thursday, August 4, Broome, Chenango and Tioga each reported another death while, on Friday, August 5, Delaware County’s total...
Tons of Stinking Trash Removed from Dickinson “Garbage Garage”
A town of Dickinson garage that had been filled with garbage and rats has finally been emptied. People who live around the Bigelow Street property had repeatedly complained about the deplorable conditions that were making their lives miserable. After their concerns were reported by WNBF News, a large dumpster was...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dog In Your Lap In New York?
The weather has been so hot for the last few weeks and I've been seeing more of this as I've been driving around town. I've noticed more dogs riding in cars with their heads out of the window. I saw one larger dog in a small car with it's head...
Second Front Street Roundabout Opens in Time for Spiedie Fest
Drivers have started using another new roundabout near Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson. The traffic circle has opened for traffic shortly before the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally gets underway at the park. The Interstate 81's Front Street/Old Front Street interchange was closed for several days for the...
New York Gun Seizures Up 104% From 2021 to 2022
In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police reported an increase of 104% in gun seizures from 2021 to 2022. New York State Police have seized 795 guns in 2022 as compared to 389 guns in 2021 and in total, 3,166 guns have been reported by all law enforcement agencies as compared to 2,181 during the same period last year.
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
New Yorkers Reveal Which Sushi Roll Is Their Top Favorite
There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
NY Attorney General Looks for Crypto Crash Victims
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging any resident deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to report it to her office. The Democrat says investors were promised high returns on cryptocurrencies but, instead, lost thousands of dollars after being locked out of their accounts and were unable to access their investments.
