Kalamazoo, MI

WNDU

Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive

PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
whtc.com

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County

MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

