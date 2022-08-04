Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
2 women shot at party in Kalamazoo early Sunday
Police are searching for suspects after two women suffered gunshot wounds at a party in the city early Sunday.
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
WNDU
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
WWMT
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
WLUC
Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno is among those being investigated for tampering with election equipment. The Detroit News reports nine people, including DePerno and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, conspired to convince local clerks to hand over the equipment after the 2020 election. The Detroit...
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
Body found in water at Ottawa County marina
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man at a Robinson Township marina late Saturday night.
whtc.com
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
WWMT
One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMTCw
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
Fox17
3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County
MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
11 year-old killed, 3 more hurt after driver missed stop sign
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office tells us a driver missed a stop sign, colliding with another SUV in Constantine Township Sunday afternoon.
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Fox17
Portage woman in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to head injury
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman is critically hurt after a domestic dispute ended with a head injury. The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 18-year-old woman entered a dispute with a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Friday morning when the man tried to exit a parking lot in a car.
