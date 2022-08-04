Read on www.brproud.com
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BRPD investigating the shooting death of 52-year-old man on North 39th Street
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of North 39th Street that happened on Sunday night. According to officials, 52-year-old Darnell Martin was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and later died. Anyone with information...
Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Two men are dead after two separate crashes that happened along the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father of a toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows. The boy, Kyland King, 2, was pronounced dead at Baton Rouge hospital. The arrest warrant says officers were called...
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 10,000 people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. Ever aware of the dangers posed by these incidents, officers with the Baton Rouge...
Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of “known street racer”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Dr. The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. BRPD initiated...
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
Hammond man dies in crash near Kentwood Saturday night
KENTWOOD---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West at Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday (August 7) evening crash on I-10 West near Dalrymple and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 5:26 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or take...
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Driver dead, passenger hospitalized after fiery crash in Tangipahoa Parish
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-12 East near Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a crash along I-12 East that is also impacting drivers along I-10 West at Essen Sunday (August 7) evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. At this time, there is...
