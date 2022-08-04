ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Picayune Item

Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Kentwood – Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed...
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
brproud.com

Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
WAFB

BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
an17.com

Hammond man dies in crash near Kentwood Saturday night

KENTWOOD---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
brproud.com

Father arrested after 2-year-old son dies at local hotel, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A father is facing charges after his 2-year-old son died over the weekend. According to arrest documents, BRPD responded to a local hotel regarding the death of a toddler on Sunday night. During the investigation, it was revealed that the toddler sustained injuries. Anderson...
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West at Dalrymple

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday (August 7) evening crash on I-10 West near Dalrymple and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 5:26 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or take...
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash along I-12 East near Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a crash along I-12 East that is also impacting drivers along I-10 West at Essen Sunday (August 7) evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. At this time, there is...
