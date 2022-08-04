Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year.

Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon pled guilty to the charge.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Dixon was investigated in July 2020 by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after receiving information Dixon was distributing cocaine and heroin. Information from two confidential sources of information led investigators to believe Dixon was trafficking in narcotics and carrying a firearm during his drug dealing.

During August and September 2020, investigators conducted surveillance at a residence in Aurora believed to be a stash house for Dixon’s narcotics. Investigators saw Dixon traveling to the residence on multiple occasions. The residence did not seem to be otherwise in use.

On October 22, 2020, investigators saw Dixon and a female arrive at the residence in Aurora. Dixon retrieved an item from another vehicle and then drove away. Investigators conducted a traffic stop because Dixon did not have a valid North Carolina driver’s license. Dixon consented to a search of his person and investigators found a large amount of cash. In addition, investigators found several thousands of dollars folded in $1,000 increments in the driver’s side door.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence in Aurora. Dixon told law enforcement they would find heroin in the home. When investigators searched the home, they found a stolen firearm, approximately 20 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of heroin.

Dixon had been previously convicted of possessing and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and had been released from federal prison in November 2019. Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charity Wilson and Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

