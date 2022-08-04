ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Policyholders Receive Additional $129 Million With Help From the LDI

Commissioner Jim Donelon announced the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) helped consumers collect over $129 million in payouts in addition to the original amounts offered by insurance companies in Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The additional money is the result of consumers filing complaints with the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Former congressman Anthony ‘Buddy’ Leach Jr. dies at 88

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. died on Saturday at 88. Governor John Bel Edwards said Leach Jr. was a friend and a mentor. Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Fall inshore shrimp season starting Monday for most Louisiana waters

The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets. That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times — 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 — and state law requires the catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. This is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) P-EBT program...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE

