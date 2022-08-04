Read on www.brproud.com
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Policyholders Receive Additional $129 Million With Help From the LDI
Commissioner Jim Donelon announced the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) helped consumers collect over $129 million in payouts in addition to the original amounts offered by insurance companies in Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The additional money is the result of consumers filing complaints with the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
listenupyall.com
Louisiana OMV urges adults to get their REAL ID in order to fly domestically after May 3, 2023
Baton Rouge – The days of putting off getting a real ID are ending. If you want to fly domestically or even enter federal buildings, you must have a real ID Louisiana driver’s license or ID card, or a current passport by May third, next year. Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles spokesperson Matthew Boudreaux :
KTAL
Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report bullying, violence weapons and other campus dangers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in northwest Louisiana have access to an app that provides young people with a way to report issues that threaten campus safety or the if they know a fellow student plans to self harm. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans developed the Safe Schools Louisiana...
brproud.com
Former congressman Anthony ‘Buddy’ Leach Jr. dies at 88
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. died on Saturday at 88. Governor John Bel Edwards said Leach Jr. was a friend and a mentor. Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the...
Energy Bills Could Go Higher; Entergy's Nuclear Plant Offline
According to the story from NOLA, Entergy's nuclear power station in Mississippi is offline again and has been so for over 3 weeks.
wwno.org
A bill protecting Louisiana tenants from illegal evictions is now in effect
A new Louisiana state law that aims to give renters more protections and introduce new penalties for landlords who evict tenants illegally is now in effect. In Louisiana, a landlord must go through court to evict a tenant, unless they have a reasonable belief that a tenant has abandoned the property.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
theadvocate.com
Fall inshore shrimp season starting Monday for most Louisiana waters
The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets. That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times — 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 — and state law requires the catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. This is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) P-EBT program...
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
brproud.com
Louisiana National Guard honors service members on National Purple Heart Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana National Guard used Sunday, August 7 to commemorate National Purple Heart Day by recognizing service members who died or were wounded while in combat. According to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission‘s website, National Purple Heart Day is recognized every August 7...
