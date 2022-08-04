ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
News4Jax.com

JSO investigates robbery, shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Perch Drive after 2:00 a.m. -- they found a man shot in the road, according to JSO. The man was taken...
News4Jax.com

Bicyclist hit and killed after turning into oncoming traffic on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a car crash Sunday night on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The bicyclist was traveling on University Boulevard West near Barnes Road around 7:30 p.m. when they made a sudden left turn into oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV traveling east, JSO said.
WOKV

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
First Coast News

JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
