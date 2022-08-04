Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates robbery, shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Perch Drive after 2:00 a.m. -- they found a man shot in the road, according to JSO. The man was taken...
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com
Bicyclist hit and killed after turning into oncoming traffic on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a car crash Sunday night on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The bicyclist was traveling on University Boulevard West near Barnes Road around 7:30 p.m. when they made a sudden left turn into oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV traveling east, JSO said.
Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W. JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane. A small white SUV...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
News4Jax.com
City: JSO computer systems scaled back after ‘suspicious activity’ flagged by cyber security software
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had major computer system issues on Sunday that were having an effect on its dispatch and jail booking processes, two sources with knowledge of the situation told News4JAX. The city said the systems are working properly, but there is limited access...
JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
residentnews.net
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
First Coast News
Police: Shooting victim found in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville after reports of suspicious person
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gunshot victim was discovered Wednesday after police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim is currently in surgery at a nearby hospital. Office responded to multiple 911 calls from the 1300...
JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.
Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. JSO also reported that a subject is in custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Three arrested in Columbia County after alleged robbery turned pursuit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after a robbery turned pursuit in Columbia County Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection section of S.R.247 and C.R.240 for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Local motorcycle club to host community fundraiser for victims of gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting a community unity fest. The event stands as a fundraiser for the families who have lost children due to gun violence and all donations will go to Families of Slain Children Inc. This event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.
