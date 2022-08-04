Read on www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Downtown Lima block party features artists
LIMA — Over 30 artists and makers registered booths downtown on Saturday for the third annual Legacy Arts Street Party, regaling attendees with art, food and live music. Between North and High streets, the blocked-off roads, once busy with flowing cars, created a temporary, asphalt oasis with vendor booths lining both sides, and in the center, a music stage.
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette Sunoco Celebrates Grand Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners of the Fayette Sunoco, employees and community members take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the store. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fayette Sunoco held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5th. The... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Lima News
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
hometownstations.com
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) -The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday, August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
wktn.com
Shopping Passport Program Underway this Month in Kenton
For those who have not heard about it, the new Kenton Historic Courthouse District Shopping Passport Program is underway in the month of August. To participate, begin by picking up a passport located inside the front entryway of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance office, 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton.
Lima News
Volunteers needed for Equestrian Therapy program
CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is holding a Volunteer Orientation and Training Session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.etpfarm.org or contact Sommer at [email protected]
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
Lima News
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
Public Works Committee addresses city pool project
LIMA — The City of Lima met with the Lima City Schools on Thursday evening to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding concerning the proposed aquatic center, the City building remodeling and storage units. The public works committee addressed various concerns in the community regarding the issues. The City of...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Superior Plus Realtors cuts ribbon
LIMA — Superior Plus Realtors had a ribbon cutting at their new facility on Friday at 2903 Elida Road. The event was used to honor two real estate agents who have contributed to the Superior Plus Realtors team — Pam Vickers and Gene Nemeche. President Kurt Neeper explained...
City of Lima releases street resurfacing schedule
LIMA — The City of Lima plans to resurface various streets starting from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 19. According to the city engineer’s office, the Shelly Co. will post ‘no parking’ signs in advance of the paving and milling work. The dates could change due to the weather.
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
When 19-year-old Avery awakens to flames consuming her family’s remote compound, she knows it’s her only chance to escape her father’s grueling survival training, bizarre rules, and gruesome punishments. She and her brother Cole flee the grounds for the first time in their lives, suddenly homeless in a world they know nothing about. After months of hiding out, they are arrested for shoplifting and a shocking discovery is made, resulting in the pair being separated.
City of Bryan announces inclusive playground to break ground fall 2023, open spring 2024
BRYAN, Ohio — The Bryan Department of Parks and Recreation announced the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School would become an inclusive playground, with plans to break ground in the fall of 2023 and open it to the public in the spring of 2024. The playground is the...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Cost To Provide Golf Carts At The Fair Increases Significantly
FAIR BOARD … Members of the Fulton County Fair Board discuss the topic of putting privacy screening on the fencing that runs around the grandstands. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair Board held their meeting on Thursday, August 4th. The meetin... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
peakofohio.com
Mills Brothers mural reveal set for this evening
The Mills Brothers mural reveal is set for this evening. It will take place at 6:30 at 207 S. Main Street (Chillicothe Ave. and Main St.). The Mills Brothers (John Jr, Herbert, Harry, and Donald) were born in Piqua, Ohio between 1910 and 1915, and began singing at their father's barbershop, on street corners, and in churches nearly 100 years ago.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Many Winners In Lima Season Finale
LIMA, Ohio — Limaland Motorsports Park closed out the 2022 season on Friday night with the annual Invitational Races and King of the Quarter Mile Races. Mike Keegan grabbed the NRA 360 Invitational win with Jared Horstman winning the King of the Quarter Mile. In the Northwest Physical Therapy...
Lima News
St. Rita’s recognized for sustainability efforts
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center was recently recognized as a Greenhealth Partner for Change for environmental sustainability by Practice Greenhealth, a sustainability member organization for hospital networks like Bon Secours-Mercy Health. To improve sustainability, the health system has installed electric vehicle charging systems on campus and...
