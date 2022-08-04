How workers prepare for hot weather when on the job

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Work continues for many people outside despite the oppressive heat that we are experiencing right now. A lot of people are on the job no matter what the temperature. The key to staying safe is building pre-cautions into the schedule.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, workers who are exposed to extreme heat or work in hot environments are at more risk for occupational illnesses. Many industries such as construction, landscaping, mail and package delivery are accustomed to working outside and often make adjustments to their daily routines to stay safe.

Bill Golaski the General Manager of G&H Landscaping told 22News, “This time of year hydration is obviously the first thing we worry about. We make sure they are getting plenty of drinks throughout the day. We also potentially start our work day earlier to try and beat the heat. We supply our guys with shade hats so that their necks, heads are shaded from the sun.”

Golaski added that they also work in plenty of breaks throughout the day, so people can get out of the heat and sun, even if just for a a little bit.

If you are spending any extended periods of time outdoors over the next few days, it might be a good idea to adopt some of the safety precautions these outdoor workers take to safe. Especially on days that are hazy, hot, and humid!

