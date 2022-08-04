Georgia Democrats stop in Albany for 'Too Extreme GOP' tour; Address 'low voter' turnout

Willie Head is so infuriated with President Joe Biden and other Democrats that he’s considering not voting for the party in future elections. “I’m here to say for the record, I can’t, I will not vote Democratic again for this kind of results from my Democratic congressional people, and I’m asking everybody of color to not do it,” Head, a Black farmer in Georgia, told Public Integrity earlier this year. “Biden said he had our back. I don’t know where he was standing when he said that. I don’t know where he’s standing now, but he’s not guarding our back.”

