Georgia Democrats stop in Albany for 'Too Extreme GOP' tour; Address 'low voter' turnout

‘Nobody wants a runoff’: Georgia braces for chance of overtime — again
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
NBC News
Abrams: Economy will go ‘up and down’ but abortion laws affect women’s future
Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, discusses voters’ competing priorities of the economy and abortion for the midterm elections. Aug. 7, 2022.
Albany Herald
Court rules Georgia voting system dilutes black vote in PSC race
ATLANTA — A federal court ruled Friday that Georgia’s unusual system for electing members of the state Public Service Commission violates the federal Voting Rights Act and must be changed because it dilutes the black vote. Under Georgia’s current system, commissioners run statewide but must live in one...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Federal judge tells PSC the way it elects commissioners unlawfully dilutes votes of Black citizens
ATLANTA — This November, you might not get to vote for the people who help set your power and gas rates, the Public Service Commission. A federal court judge said the way Georgia has elected them discriminates against Black voters. A federal judge ruled Friday that the way Georgia...
Black voters cool on Biden
Willie Head is so infuriated with President Joe Biden and other Democrats that he’s considering not voting for the party in future elections. “I’m here to say for the record, I can’t, I will not vote Democratic again for this kind of results from my Democratic congressional people, and I’m asking everybody of color to not do it,” Head, a Black farmer in Georgia, told Public Integrity earlier this year. “Biden said he had our back. I don’t know where he was standing when he said that. I don’t know where he’s standing now, but he’s not guarding our back.”
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia's statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power, ordering the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, if it stands, would mean that...
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
fox5atlanta.com
Stop filming in Georgia due to abortion law, California governor says
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking film and television studios to stop filming in Georgia. He points to the state's restrictive abortion politics.
Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia
CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
wabe.org
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness after criminalization bill stalled
A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate Study Committee on...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
wfxl.com
SPLOST agreement not yet found between City of Albany and Dougherty County
SPLOST's negotiations between Dougherty county and the city of Albany are still in process despite the deadline approaching (August 12). County commissioners held a special called meeting addressing requests made from the city regarding the SPLOST split. AgendaPacket-Special Called Meeting-August 5, 2022 2.00 PM by WFXL_News on Scribd. The city...
Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year
State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note. The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year. The three major tax categories all showed increases. Individual income taxes in […] The post Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
