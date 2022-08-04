Read on www.republicaneagle.com
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School Board Candidates on upcoming race
(ABC 6 News) - Ahead of the August 9 Minnesota Primary, candidates vying turning out to be a highly contested and increasingly partisan race to fill several seats on the nonpartisan Rochester Public School. "This is not your normal school board election. This is not a sleepy school board election...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Building community relationships
Throughout the summer, I have been on a listening campaign to find out how my neighbors feel about city government. In the process, I have forged new relationships and developed insight into the issues important to them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Get to know candidates
Get to know both candidates before voting in the primary on Aug. 9. I was approached by a Jesse Johnson supporter before precinct caucuses asking for support – he was a veteran so that was good enough for me. However, he did not show up at the Cannon Falls precinct caucus, but another candidate did. Pam Altendorf spoke at the caucus, and I liked what she had to say.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Pay attention to choices
We should all pay special attention to our choices in the Aug. 9 election. Be wary of “complainer candidates,” who say taxes and spending are too high but offer no solutions. We should question the character of candidates willing to put our city through months of needless conflict last year.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Choice is leadership
I want to thank my supporters. It’s a humbling experience hearing the encouragement I have received since I declared my candidacy for the member at-large position on the Red Wing City Council. It’s been enlightening to hear your hopes, ideas, and concerns for our city. Our citizens agree...
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Upcoming government calendar
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Library Board workshop, 6 p.m., Red Wing Public Library Foot Room. Thursday, Aug. 11. Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 8 a.m., Zumbrota City Hall.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Ward 2 election unique
I ran for City Council with the goal of listening to as many voters as possible. I want everyone to know I got your message about safe neighborhoods, a strong local economy and low taxes. I understand you want a government that works together and works for everyone. I will...
redlakenationnews.com
Racial discrimination suit against Eastern Carver County Schools to move to trial
A three-year-old racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the Eastern Carver County Schools by two Chaska students who are Black can proceed to a jury trial after the school district's motion for summary judgment was denied this week. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis denied the motion Monday, ruling that the...
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Gary W. Weber
We are sad to announce the death of Gary W. Weber, age 75, of St. Paul. who passed away on August 2, 2022, after a long and happy life. Gary will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of the numerous people he touched. Gary...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Two good candidates
We have two very good candidates running in the 20A primary. I have a great deal of respect for anyone in the military and was leaning toward Jesse Johnson, but after a lot of thought, I am going to be voting for Pam Altendorf on Aug. 9. Both did fairly...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church Mouse column: A semblance of order
Sometimes when I go to a big art gallery the first thing I like to do is go into the gift shop. I find a couple of cards that particularly appeal to me and see if the originals are hanging in the building anywhere. Then I go pay homage. After...
Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
