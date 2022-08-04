Get to know both candidates before voting in the primary on Aug. 9. I was approached by a Jesse Johnson supporter before precinct caucuses asking for support – he was a veteran so that was good enough for me. However, he did not show up at the Cannon Falls precinct caucus, but another candidate did. Pam Altendorf spoke at the caucus, and I liked what she had to say.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO