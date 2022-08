(Jason Doly/iStock)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer was hurt Thursday afternoon in a car crash.

At approximately 2:20 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded in the area of Yale Road and Ramill Road to a two-vehicle accident involving an MPD police car.

The officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

