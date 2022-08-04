Read on www.wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Tags WWE In Since-Deleted Tweet After Discovering Carmella Was ‘Injured’
At last night’s WWE Live Event in North Charleston, South Carolina, The EST of WWE Bianca Belair put her “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Asuka and Carmella. However, the big news coming out of the match is that one of the women suffered an injury during their triple threat bout.
Drew McIntyre Has Hilarious Reaction To Karrion Kross’ WWE SmackDown Attack
Last night’s “WWE SmackDown” had several memorable moments but arguably none more significant than at the show’s finale, when former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to WWE with his wife and manager by his side, Scarlett. The first glimpse of Kross the fans saw was amid chaos, as he executed an ambush attack on the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre, repeatedly smashing his head into the steel steps.
Spoilers: Results For AEW Battle Of The Belts III
Matches for Saturday night’s AEW Battle of the Belts III special were recorded Friday night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Three title bouts were on the card, including Claudio Castagnoli’s first defense of the Ring of Honor World Championship. He won the title from Jonathan Gresham last month at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Castagnoli is being challenged by DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita.
Sasha Banks Sporting New Hairstyle Ahead Of Reported WWE Return
Over the last couple of months, more and more info has come out about the ongoing situation inside WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the company after creative differences back in May, and the two haven’t been seen on television since.
Fitness Model Trends For Cosplaying As WWE HOFer At Convention
Fitness Model Aurora Rose is receiving heaps of praise online for her most recent cosplay outfit. As seen below, Rose pulls off a near-flawless re-creation of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. “How has this blown up so crazy? The love I’ve gotten for cosplaying Chyna is unreal, and I’m so...
WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Character Changes Under New Management
Dominik Dijakovic, alongside Dio Madden, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne, all debuted on “Raw” and “SmackDown” during the summer of 2020 as the stable, Retribution, under their leader, Mustafa Ali. Since then, Djiakovic has been going by the name, T-Bar, while Madden, Yim, and Thorne went by Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack, respectively, until they moved on to new promotions or gimmicks.
WWE Star Is Bridesmaid At Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti’s Wedding
WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids in the Tay Conti – Sammy Guevera wedding over the weekend. As seen in the photo below, Conti revealed Nikki as one of her bridesmaids during the pre-wedding rehearsal brunch Saturday. @TayConti_. I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ https://t.co/4US8bGTqrI...
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
Jericho Appreciation Society Member Out With Injury
A member of the Jericho Appreciation Society is out with an injury and had to cancel an independent date in his own backyard. Last week, Matt Menard announced that was unable to compete at an International Wrestling Syndicate event on August 6. Menard made the announcement via video, saying his ailments stemmed from his Blood and Guts battle weeks back on “AEW Dynamite.”
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Released By WWE
John Laurinaitis has officially joined Vince McMahon in the unemployment line. In responding to a follow-up from PWInsider, several sources in the company confirmed the ousting of the disgraced executive, saying that the now-former EVP of Talent Relations was quietly let go sometime within the last week, with no date known beyond what is described as “a very small circle.”
WWE SmackDown Rating Dips While AEW Rampage Rebounds
After weeks of frustrating numbers, “AEW Rampage” finally received some good news this week. Wrestlenomics released its viewership information for last Friday night, and “Rampage” rallied back. The 8/5 episode saw an average viewing audience of 468,000, a 25% boost in total viewership from the previous week. This was also the show’s highest total viewership number since July 1.
Backstage News On Triple H Re-Signing More Released WWE Stars
There has been some backstage news released about Triple H and his new roles in WWE. As noted, he’s the current head of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations. Since his roles in creative and talent relations, several former WWE Superstars had made their returns including Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
Surprising Betting Odds Released For Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre
We are now less than a month away from WWE Clash at the Castle, the Premium Live Event that, as of now, will see Drew McIntyre battle Roman Reigns for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Naturally it should come as no surprise that odds for the championship match have already been released. What may come as a surprise, however, is what the odds are predicting for the match,
Triple H Was Reportedly ‘Dismayed’ Over WWE’s Presentation Of NXT Star
Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s short run as head of WWE creative has already been met with a positive response, with “The Game” bringing in several former “NXT” talents like Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux. The latter two returned on this past week’s episode of “WWE SmackDown,” when Kross attacked Drew McIntyre before confronting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
The Undertaker Points To Gritty Elements WWE Should Return To
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spent most of his career as an unchallenged locker room leader. Since retiring, he hasn’t been shy about expressing what he likes and doesn’t like about the product the company puts on the air. That still holds as WWE enters a new...
CJ Perry On How Miro Reacted To Ultimatum Vince McMahon Gave Her
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana while in WWE, began her professional wrestling career as a manager for her real-life husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. “The bottom line is Vince wanted me to wrestle,” Perry said, appearing on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.” “… Vince called us into the office, and this was after [Miro and her] had split up because he was adamant. He was like, ‘You cannot be with Rusev anymore.’ When the “we want Lana” chants started, he was like, ‘That’s it. You have two choices: we can either do a relationship story, or you’re going to have to go back down to NXT to learn how to wrestle.’ … I was like, ‘I’ll do a relationship story; that’s cool.’
Star Injured At AEW Battle Of The Belts III
An injury happened during tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event. The event aired tonight on TNT, but was taped before Friday’s “Rampage.”. As first reported by Fightful Select, during the AEW Women’s Title match, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose. The match ended with Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title.
Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Why He Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bryan Danielson has revealed what led him to sign with AEW over WWE. “So people think I had two options between WWE and AEW, and the reality was I was considering three options, which was WWE, AEW, or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore and being more of a full-time dad,” Danielson revealed while speaking to “Renee Paquette on The Sessions.” “When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering to me, I think she might’ve wanted to kill me.”
AEW Stars Announced And Teased For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
With TripleMania XXX: Mexico City now just a little more than two months away, AAA decided Monday morning was the perfect time to announce what matches would be joining the main event, Penta Oscuro (as Pentagon Jr.) vs. Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match, on the show. And while at least one of those contests will feature another AEW wrestler, AAA teased the possibility of more AEW talent appearing on this show.
