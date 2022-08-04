Man charged with murder for running over, killing man after argument outside Detroit strip club

DETROIT (WWJ) - A 35-year-old Detroit man has been charged with premediated murder in the killing of another Detroit man following a dispute outside a strip club in Detroit.

James Kimball, Jr. was scheduled to be arraigned 36th District Court Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of 30-year-old Lamar D. Waller — described by police as a husband and father of two children — on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Detroit Police, it's alleged that the two men got into what Detroit Police Chief James White called a "senseless argument" outside of Ace of Spades in the 18900 block of 8 Mile Road. The incident escalated, police said, and Kimball got into his car, accelerated and fatally struck Waller in a nearby parking lot.

Kimball fled the scene, and Waller died of his injuries in the hospital about a week later.

Police said a tip from the Crime Stoppers hotline helped investigations identified Kimball as a suspect in the case.

After a car and foot chase involving Southfield police, Kimball was arrested on Monday, Aug. 1.

At a new conference Wednesday, White highlighted the case as an example that tips to Crime Stoppers actually help police.

“Oh, it really is a real thing,” White said of Crime Stoppers and tips from the community. “We rely heavily on our community. We can’t do the work that we all do and our collaboration without our community partners.”

Kimball faces life in prison without parole if he is convicted on a charge of first degree murder.