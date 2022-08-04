Support grows for renaming Clingmans Dome to original Cherokee name Kuwohi

Read on www.bpr.org
theonefeather.com
Tribe grants Museum of the Cherokee Indian land use permit for future Collections Facility
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
asheville.com
City Seeking Public Input on Homelessness in Asheville
Homelessness has increased in Asheville since the Covid-19 pandemic, with recent numbers showing a 21% increase in unsheltered people in our community. The City of Asheville, Buncombe County and the Dogwood Health Trust partnered to bring in a consultant from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The project has two...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
bpr.org
Novant offer for Mission matched HCA bid, former top exec says
The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
Mountain Xpress
How much solar energy does local government produce?
The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
boreal.org
Extreme Summer: ‘They are not slowing down’: The rise of billion-dollar disasters
Teams conduct search and rescue operations on Aug. 19, 2021, in Canton, N.C., after heavy rainfall devastated the area. Photo:. , Photos by Jesse Barber from The Washington Post • August 4, 2022. A year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped a foot of rain on parts...
theonefeather.com
Council: State should accept EBCI cards for alcohol, tobacco purchases
Tribal identification cards issued by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to its members can be used as valid forms of identification in many instances from air travel to banking transactions. Tribal Council passed Res. No. 370 (2022) unanimously during its regular session on Thursday, Aug. 4 that gives its support to an idea to change North Carolina law to add EBCI tribal cards as a valid form of identification when purchasing alcohol and tobacco within the state.
my40.tv
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
wri.org
The Electric School Bus Series: How North Carolina's Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is Planning for Seven Generations of Sustainability
In collaboration with partners and communities, WRI’s Electric School Bus Initiative aims to build unstoppable momentum toward an equitable transition of the U.S. school bus fleet to electric by 2030, bringing health, climate and economic benefits to children and families across the country and normalizing electric mobility for an entire generation. The Electric School Bus Series explains how superintendents and fleet managers across the United States have pursued school bus electrification in their own communities. This edition covers the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a sovereign nation located in Cherokee, North Carolina, whose school bus contractor – Cherokee Boys Club – and Air Quality Program teamed up for their tribe’s three-phase electric school bus pilot.
theonefeather.com
Whittier School property transferred to Cherokee Indian Housing
Tribal Council unanimously approved Res. No. 372 (2022) on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, approving the transfer of the parcel commonly known as the ‘Whittier School Property’ to the Cherokee Indian Housing Division (CIHD). The property was previously transferred to Kituwah, LLC in October of 2020 to...
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
theonefeather.com
OBITUARY: Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell
MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. – Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell, age 42, of Mountain City, Ga., and formerly of Cherokee, was senselessly taken from her family and friends on the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022, one day prior to her 43rd birthday. Born in Cherokee on May 17, 1979, she was the daughter of Norman J. Walkingstick of Cherokee and Deborah D. Cloer of New Orleans, Louisiana.
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
nctripping.com
Moses Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock (History + The Best Things to Do)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Moses Cone Memorial Park (near Blowing Rock and Boone) is a High Country tribute to one of North Carolina‘s most successful entrepreneurs. Originally dubbed Flat Top...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Purple
This past week I made a trip to somewhere I hadn’t visited in years. The trip came at the suggestion of a photographer friend who had recently visited this spot on the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. This trip would take me well north of Asheville, nearly to the Virginia line in Alleghany County near the small town of Sparta.
