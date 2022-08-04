New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Adds Grey Overlays To The RC ELITE V2

Read on sneakernews.com
Related
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Archaeo Brown”
The Air Jordan 3 debuted in 1988 in Chicago Bulls-friendly colors. Recent years, however, have seen Tinker Hatfield’s first design for #23 take on fashion-forward styles. Case in point?: The upcoming “Archaeo Brown” retro. Reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Hand Crafted” that launched...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
sneakernews.com
Organic Patterns Grow On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Continues Its Run With Pure Platinum And Navy Blue
Things are looking up for the Nike Air Huarache, as the silhouette has appeared in not only multiple inline styles but also the OG “Emerald/Resin” colorway. And joining the fray is yet another addition to the former, this pair dressed in Pure Platinum and Navy Blue. Pure Platinum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ7 “Citrus,” Air Max Penny “Orlando,” And Much More
This past week, all anyone could talk about was Yeezy Day 2022, be it for the releases themselves or Ye’s outspoken disapproval of the event. However, the days are anew, and a number of standout releases are here to help get our minds off what could very well be the last time we see said event.
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
This Sleek New 230-Foot Megayacht Is Perfect for the Big Spender Who Hates Clutter
Click here to read the full article. British designer Andy Waugh likes to push the envelope with superyacht concepts, but his latest creation is all about “sophisticated simplicity.” The 230-foot megayacht, christened Serafina, was designed for an American tech billionaire and has been outfitted with a range of modern features to guarantee the good life at sea. “Serafina could be described as the only superyacht you will ever need,” Waugh said in a statement. According to the Brit, Serefina’s layout strikes a perfect balance of interior and exterior space. Her seven cabins have been neatly arranged across three decks to ensure there is...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando”
Among the more excruciating “What If?” possibilities in NBA history falls on none other than Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, the Memphis stand-out that rose to stardom alongside Shaquille O’neal in Orlando. Penny had the handles of a point guard and the physicality of a small forward in a shooting guard’s body, and after reaching the NBA Finals in just his second season, the future was clearly his to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree Hugger
Mushroom Leather Hat Is a Major Leap for Sustainable Fashion
A dapper bucket hat is the first-ever commercial object made entirely from Reishi, a premium vegan leather created with mycelium. The hat, which is called the Reishi Boletus, is the result of a partnership between MycoWorks, a biomaterials innovator, and famed hatmaker Nick Fouquet. Along with the Boletus, Fouquet has designed and produced two additional hats—the Coprinus and the Morchella—that use Reishi as decorative trims.
thesource.com
Black-Owned Brand ‘Telfar’ Sees Spike In Demand After Beyoncés “Renaissance” Mention
Searches for Telfar were reportedly higher than Birkin after Beyoncé’s Renaissance mention. Black-owned independent brand Telfar saw a spike in demand following Beyoncé name dropping the brand in her new song “Summer Renaissance,” off the album Renaissance. “So elegant and raunchy, this hot couture I’m...
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
Click here to read the full article. Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids. And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta. The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels. In many cases, the platform silhouette...
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
sneakernews.com
Brain Dead Draws From Nature And The Great Beyond For Upcoming Reebok Club C Revenge Colorways
Over the course of the last two years, Brain Dead has produced an impressive amount of collaborative efforts, joining forces with some of the biggest names in both sneakers and fashion. And in 2022, the streetwear label has yet to let up, as they’ve since delivered an extensive collection of Vans and have helped Oakley bring about the return of the Flesh. Adding to the catalog is yet another partnership with Reebok, who’ve provided Kyle Ng and team the opportunity to redress the Club C Revenge.
sneakernews.com
Blue Denim And Suede Give This Nike Air Max 1 An All-American Look
2022 doesn’t just mark the Air Force 1’s 40th, as the equally iconic Air Max 1 is celebrating an anniversary of its own. And to appropriately commemorate 35 years, Nike has dressed up the iconic shoe in a wide range of unique, playful colorways. Among them is this newly-revealed pair, which blends together suede and denim for a classic, all-American look.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Dark Driftwood”
Autumn has officially started, and while we know much about the season’s upcoming releases, Nike is still continuing to reveal more and more. Among them is yet another Dunk Low, this pair clad predominantly in earth tones. Simple in its overall look, this colorway mainly relies on three hues....
Complex
Stone Island Unveils Latest ‘Stellina’ Collection for FW22
Fresh from the release of its Shadow Project Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Stone Island continues its cadence of fusing clean lines with urban performance through its latest Stellina range. A recurring feature in past collections, the latest offering features an array of embroidered staples ranging from jumpers and polo shirts to...
sneakernews.com
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Russet” To Release On August 12th
The initial “Wave” of Patta x Nike Air Max 1s, which released throughout 2021, is soon to see a sequel. Aptly entitled “The Next Wave,” the collection once again highlights Tinker Hatfield’s ever-beloved silhouette, dressing it up in two brand new colorways, the first of which is expected to release on August 12th alongside a small range of apparel.
sneakernews.com
The ASICS GEL-Lyte III “Barely Rose” Is Available Now
The ASICS GEL-Lyte III is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary year, but it continues to deliver compelling styles for old and new fans alike. Recently, the split tongue-donning design emerged in a medley of hues seemingly crafted with springtime in mind. Headlined by “Barely Rose,” the color palette also includes a dark emerald-like tone and “Rose Quartz.” A mix of leather and suede construction covers the entirety of the upper, with tried-and-proven sole units opting for a color combination that brings some of the top-half’s spring-appropriate styling to the traction. No special logos or shoe packaging has been prepped for the latest GEL-Lyte III, but that isn’t likely enough to stop consumers from considering the “Barely Rose” option a special one.
sneakernews.com
The Definition Of Air Appears On The Nike Air Max 1
Appearing concurrently alongside the Air Force 1’s many 40th Anniversary offerings are a series of nods to Nike Air itself. Previously, we’ve seen direct homages to Marion “Frank” Rudy, the founder of the cushioning; and now, via this newly-revealed Air Max 1, the brand is literally defining the technology.
Comments / 1